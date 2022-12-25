‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, December 25

Quordle sport displayed on a cellphone display screen is seen on this illustration picture taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures) NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures

Merry Christmas to all who’re celebrating! In case you’re taking a couple of minutes out of your day to play Quordle and also you want some assist, I’ve received clues and the solutions arising.

For these attempting Quordle for the primary time, right here’s how one can play: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve got 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

When you get a letter in the suitable place for any of the 4 phrases, it would gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from one in every of your guesses however it’s within the fallacious place, it would seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You may all the time try the follow video games earlier than taking up the every day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for as we speak’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For December 25

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — not behind Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — a trick {that a} skateboarder may do on a rail Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — stash away many gadgets Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — one that courts another person Two phrases every have a letter that’s used twice At the moment’s phrases begin with A, G, H and W

Quordle Solutions For December 25

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find as we speak’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

At the moment’s phrases are…

That’s all there’s to it for as we speak’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Monday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.