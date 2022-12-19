‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Monday, December 19

Quordle sport displayed on a cellphone display is seen on this illustration picture taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos) NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

Joyful Monday and welcome to what would be the final work and faculty week of the yr for many people. Let’s get this pre-festive get together began with a contemporary batch of Quordle phrases, together with clues that can assist you discover them and solutions for those who want ‘em.

For these attempting the sport for the primary time, right here’s how you can play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve got 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

For those who get a letter in the proper place for any of the 4 phrases, it would gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from certainly one of your guesses however it’s within the fallacious place, it would seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You could possibly all the time take a look at the apply video games earlier than taking up the each day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for as we speak’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For December 19

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — for those who had a number of parkas or jackets from the identical model, they could be known as Canada [blank]. A plural for a sure fowl Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — snatch Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — caused or gave rise to Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — machine that solves complicated math issues to achieve cryptocurrency. Or, extra usefully, an individual who makes use of a pickax underground to acquire sure supplies One phrase has a letter that’s used twice. One other has a letter that’s used thrice As we speak’s phrases begin with G, S, B and M

Quordle Solutions For December 19

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find as we speak’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

As we speak’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for as we speak’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Tuesday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.