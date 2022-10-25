Quin69 explained why he got banned from Twitch in recent Twitter video with a cry-filter

Quintin “Quin69” was handed yet one more Twitch ban through the early hours of October 25, 2022. That is the New Zealander’s fourth suspension from the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the streamer may be seen with a twisted face, courtesy of a filter, explaining why his channel was faraway from the purple platform.

“It was some dried c*m”: Quin69 says he did not know that displaying ejaculatory fluid on stream was not TOS compliant

Quintin has a status for being outspoken about his views on social issues and has been identified for his controversial takes on race and gender which have gotten him into hassle prior to now. After the ban was introduced on Twitter by the Streamerbans bot, followers and others within the streaming neighborhood contemplated the rationale behind the penalty.

In a video posted on Twitter, the streamer may be seen utilizing a cry-filter to offer his perspective on the ban. He began off by expressing his intention of constructing an “apology video”:

“Hey guys, simply thought id apologize video. Cus you realize, it’ll come out now, coming into the sunshine and everybody goes to see what occurred. So I although I might get forward, simply make a video form of clearing it up. You recognize, getting my facet of the story on the market.”

Quin69 defined that some days in the past, he had began his stream by watching a YouTube video the place some questionable issues had been proven. He clarified:

“So, 4 days in the past or one thing. through the begin of my broadcast. I watched a video, man. One YouTube video, only a single video. And in that video, it had c*m in it man. It had c*m in it.”

The streamer began to specific his emotions of “remorse” in a excessive pitched voice, stating:

“It was some dried c*m. And he additionally drank his personal piss. And I confirmed it on stream, I imply it was… How was I to know you may’t present c*m? Dried c*m.

In the direction of the tip, Quin69 warned his viewers to not repeat his errors and lamented that this was the fourth time that he has been banned from Twitch. He said:

“See I am banned once more for the fourth time. And, I will attempt to preserve you guys up to date. Do not make the identical errors I made. Be higher. Keep secure on the market. Do not present c*m on stream guys. Do not present consuming piss. You possibly can’t drink your personal piss and present it on stream! There’s youngsters waiting for god’s sake.”

He then ended the quick video by slapping himself repeatedly.

Twitter reactions to the video

@quinrex That is legit the funniest content material you’ve got ever made. The filter was a genius thought. Bravo. Additionally 0:27. @quinrex That is legit the funniest content material you’ve got ever made. The filter was a genius thought. Bravo. Additionally 0:27. https://t.co/lpjILyLaXt

@quinrex I will be sincere. Channel 5 Information ought to have by no means launched that documentary. @quinrex I will be sincere. Channel 5 Information ought to have by no means launched that documentary.

@quinrex Excellent time for just a little trip, cheers my dude, see you for the following PoE League reveal @quinrex Excellent time for just a little trip, cheers my dude, see you for the following PoE League reveal 😂

@quinrex If solely there was one thing we cant discuss that you may spend your time enjoying throughout this “inconvenience” @quinrex If solely there was one thing we cant discuss that you may spend your time enjoying throughout this “inconvenience”

@quinrex It is solely honest everybody else who watched the video on stream even be banned. Consistency and all that, proper Twitch?. Would anybody wish to make a listing? @quinrex It is solely honest everybody else who watched the video on stream even be banned. Consistency and all that, proper Twitch?. Would anybody wish to make a listing?

@quinrex Sadeg in regards to the ban, however did we actually have to go the size of utilizing a tragic clown filter to tell us? @quinrex Sadeg in regards to the ban, however did we actually have to go the size of utilizing a tragic clown filter to tell us?

Followers had been principally supportive of the creator, with many claiming that different streamers hadn’t been banned for watching that documentary. Twitch is understood for his or her inconsistent banning insurance policies, and it’s nonetheless unclear when Quin69 will return to the platform.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



