Quiet fears hang over Russia’s newest border with a NATO nation.

On a latest afternoon, an assault from Russian army bases a couple of miles from right here appeared a distant prospect.

That’s not solely as a result of, as NATO’s latest member, Finland now enjoys the assured safety of 30 nations, together with america — a improvement that President Biden will have a good time throughout a go to to Helsinki this week.

It’s additionally as a result of a lot of the Russians as soon as stationed within the space went to battle in Ukraine, and lots of if not most of them, Finnish officers say, are lifeless. It might be years earlier than Russia poses a traditional army menace from throughout the verdant forest of pine, spruce and birch.

However there have been some Russians to be seen on a sunny June day on the Vaalimaa border crossing, about halfway between Helsinki and St. Petersburg. A trickle got here and went, many in costly vehicles: an Audi Q7, a black BMW with two smooth bikes mounted on a rack. These Russians have been doubtless twin passport holders, probably headed to different European nations that they’ll attain solely by land due to flight restrictions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine final yr.