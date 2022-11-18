Quicken, Hyperbloom, and other comps

Yae Miko’s first rerun banner is coming to Genshin Impression in just a few hours. Gamers can have the chance to want for the sly, head shrine maiden possessing the Electro imaginative and prescient and wielding a catalyst.

Since her first look greater than eight months in the past, the neighborhood has had the chance to check her out and determine which weapons, artifacts, and workforce composition swimsuit her probably the most. This text will embrace the most effective lineup for Yae Miko in Genshin Impression.

High 5 Yae Miko groups in Genshin Impression 3.2

Yae Miko is undeniably top-of-the-line Electro characters in Genshin Impression, as she will be able to fulfill many roles in numerous groups, aside from a therapeutic position. For gamers who lack an Electro unit of their roster, sacrificing some Primogems to want on her banner is price it.

1) Worsen/Quicken workforce (Yae + Nahida + Electro + Anemo)

The addition of the Dendro aspect in Genshin Impression 3.0 has made each Electro character step up within the roster, particularly Yae Miko. As a unit that may both keep on the sphere or be an Electro applicant off-field, Miko is wonderful in an Worsen workforce with the assistance of different Electro and Dendro characters.

Remember the fact that the second Electro unit within the workforce is crucial as a result of Yae Miko requires numerous power to cost her Elemental Burst, and with two Electro characters within the workforce, they’ll activate Electro Resonance that can generate extra Electro Elemental Particles.

2) Hyperbloom workforce (Yae + Kokomi + Dendro + Anemo)

Other than Worsen, Hyperbloom is one other elemental response that Yae Miko can reap the benefits of. Along with her Elemental Talent that may keep on the sphere for a very long time, Vacationers can change to Dendro and Hydro characters to use the respective parts with out worrying about Electro as Yae Miko can have that coated.

Hyperbloom is often nice in opposition to a single goal as a result of the homing shot from Dendro Bloom solely assaults one enemy. Nevertheless, with the assistance of constant Hydro and Dendro purposes from Kokomi and Nahida, gamers can spam as many Hyperbloom reactions as they need.

3) Sunfire workforce (Yae + Raiden + Bennett + Jean)

Simply because Dendro has captured the eye of most Genshin Impression gamers, it doesn’t suggest different elemental reactions are ineffective now. In actual fact, an older response just like the Sunfire (Pyro & Anemo) nonetheless works nice in opposition to heavyweight enemies. On this workforce, each Yae Miko and Raiden present the Electro aura for Jean and her Elemental Burst to react to.

4) Mono-Electro workforce (Yae + Raiden Shogun + Sara + Anemo)

A Mono-Electro workforce shouldn’t be significantly sought-after since Genshin Impression gamers are often extra fascinated by creating elemental reactions relatively than simply utilizing one aspect. Nevertheless, it’s nonetheless viable even within the present endgame Spiral Abyss.

To maintain teammates alive, it is suggested that the final character on the workforce is Jean as her Elemental Burst can heal allies. When geared up with Viridescent Venerer artifacts, she will be able to scale back enemies’ elemental resistance to assist the workforce deal extra Electro injury.

5) Electro-Charged workforce (Yae + Electro + Hydro + Anemo)

The final workforce to make it to the listing is the Electro-Charged workforce, one other previous response that’s nonetheless viable in the long run sport, particularly in opposition to a mob of enemies. The variations of this workforce may be countless, and gamers can virtually deploy any unit they need so long as it’s inside the aspect requirement.

