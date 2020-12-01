questioned the timeline of Star Wars

In episode 5 of season 2 of The Mandalorian we got to see Ahsoka Tano live, but when does this episode take place in the Star Wars timeline? Many fans ask themselves this question. Fortunately, Dave Filoni is here to give us answers.

Before or after the Star Wars Rebels epilogue?

Ahsoka Tano first appeared in a live version of Star Wars in episode 5 of season 2 of The Mandalorian. This may be the first time you’ve seen the character, but many fans have followed his adventures for several years. Ahsoka Tano was a star in the Star Wars: Clone Wars series before making his comeback in Star Wars: Rebels. We know that these two series take place a few years before The Mandalorian events, but certain elements could well take place afterwards.

In the epilogue to the Star Wars: Rebels series, we discovered Ahsoka Tano and Sabine after the events of the return of the Jedi. The two women went in search of Ezra, who had disappeared in the last battle to free Lothal. Many fans then wondered why Sabine Ahsoka Tano did not accompany Tano in the last episode of The Mandalorian, as it also takes place after the Battle of Endor. Well, because the final episode of The Mandalorian may be set before the Star Wars: Rebels epilogue, which would explain why Sabine wasn’t there. This is definitely what Dave Filoni, director of the final episode of The Mandalorian and creator of Star Wars: Rebels, suggests.

“It’s not necessarily chronological. I think people don’t understand that they want a linear story, but as I learned as a kid, nothing works. Like a linear story in Star Wars. You have Episodes IV, V, and VI and made after Episodes I, II, and III, so if you watch the Rebel Epilogue, you don’t know exactly how much time has passed, so it is possible that the story I tell in The Mandalorian was before Epilogue of the rebels plays. Possible, I mean possible. ”

Dave Filoni gives clues but still remains in the dark. It is likely that he does not want to spoil the plot of the Mandalorian sequel. If the rebel episode takes place after the Mandalorian episode, we could very well attend a meeting of Ahsoka, Sabine, Din Djarin, Grogu and why not Bo-Katan on the planet Lothal.

The next few episodes of The Mandalorian should give us some answers.