Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with lower than two minutes remaining meant {that a} scintillating Tremendous Bowl 57 had a little bit of an underwhelming end.

Kansas Metropolis gained its second Tremendous Bowl in 4 years by beating the Eagles 38-35 on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. It was an thrilling back-and-forth sport that noticed the Chiefs claw again from a 10-point halftime deficit.

One of many few gripes for soccer followers — notably Eagles followers — was the anti-climatic end.

The Chiefs have been driving and confronted third-and-8 on the Eagles 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining when Kansas Metropolis quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to JuJu Smith-Schuster. However officers flagged Bradberry for defensive holding, which negated the incompletion and, extra importantly, gave the Chiefs a primary down.

Replays confirmed that Bradberry made mild contact with Smith-Schuster, but it surely did not seem to have an effect on the play. Nonetheless, the cornerback stated he wasn’t upset at officers for the decision.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey,” Bradberry stated. “I hoped they might let it slide.”

Kansas Metropolis was in a position to primarily run out the clock from that time ahead. Chiefs working again Jerick McKinnon made a sensible transfer on the following down, purposefully sliding 2 yards in need of the purpose line as an alternative of scoring a landing.

Mahomes then was in a position to kneel twice because the clock ran down after the Eagles used their ultimate timeout.

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard subject purpose with 8 seconds remaining that proved to be the winner.

___

