“Quero é Viver” opens this Monday and marks Rita Pereira’s return to soap operas

Rita Pereira is back in the soap opera: “Quero é Viver” premieres this Monday

“I think it will change my life and the way people look at me professionally,” the actress told Cristina Ferreira.

Rita Pereira plays Maria.

Rita Pereira retired from soap operas in December 2018 after becoming a mother. Three years later the actress is back in national fiction in the role of Maria, one of the main characters in “Quero é Viver”, the new TVI production that starts this Monday, January 3rd.

Despite her nervousness because she has not played such a prominent role in a long time, she is looking forward to this new phase: “I think it will change my life and the way people see me professionally” , she said. This character has “the greatest contrast I have ever shown” [em relação a quem sou] and I dedicated myself like never before. I also had this thirst to return to the representation and to show that I am prepared for it ”, revealed the program“ Cristina ComVida ”.

Maria is one of four sisters around whom the story revolves, with the one played by Rita being the “stupidest” and most naive of them all. The cast includes names such as São José Lapa, Fernanda Serrano, Sara Barradas, Joana Seixas, Liliana Santos, Fernando Rodrigues, Diogo Infante, Isaac Alfaiate and Margarida Corceiro.

Produced by Plural Entertainment, “Quero é Viver” is an adaptation of the Chilean soap opera “Casa de Muñecos”, which premiered three years ago. However, there are numerous changes from the original format. The adaptation was proposed by TVI to screenwriter Helena Amaral, author of “Quer o Destino”, “Tell me how it was” and “Amar to Amar”. He was also involved in the writing of “A Hedeira” and “The Imposter”. You can read NiT’s interview with Helena Amaral about this new project.

Click the gallery to discover more productions that debut in 2022 that we can’t wait to see.