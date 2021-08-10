Quentin Tarantino’s mother humiliated him as a teenager. now he is taking revenge

The multi-million dollar director swears he never gave his mother a single penny. It all started with an argument at home.

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most successful directors and screenwriters in Hollywood. But growing up, taking his first steps and writing his first scripts in school, his mother gave him no support or encouragement. But on the contrary.

“She teased me about it. And in the middle of what I was talking about, I said, ‘Oh, by the way, that little writing career? This shit is over ‘. She wanted to tell me that I shouldn’t do it at school if you should do other things, ”Tarantino explained on the podcast“ The Moment ”.

“When she said this to me so sarcastically, it was in my head, ‘Okay, ma’am. If I become a successful screenwriter, you will never see a dime of my success. There will be no home for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Cadillac for mom. You don’t get anything for what you said. “

Podcast host Brian Koppelman asked, somewhat surprised: “And did you keep that promise?” Tarantino replied: “Yes, yes. I helped her with a tax question, but no house! No Cadillac ”.

Koppelman suggested that Tarantino buy him a house in it, pointing out that this challenge might give the future screenwriter and director an extra boost to his success.

“The words you use when dealing with your children have consequences,” replied the filmmaker. “Remember, your sarcastic tone has consequences for what it means to you.”