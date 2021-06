Quartz Market  Forecast 2020-2025 Global Insights and Growth Precise Outlook

Global Quartz Market Research Overview 2020-2025: Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, and Forecast.

The Quartz market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. This report presents market Size, Share, COVID Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2025. It is comprehensive research with in-depth data and contemporary analysis of Quartz Market at a global, regional and key country level, split by different sub-segments of the industry.

The major factors driving the market studied is the demand for high-purity quartz in the semiconductor industry. However, ecological impact of quartz mining is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Electronics and semiconductor industry is expected to dominate the global market, during the forecast period.

– Emerging technologies in the development of quartz crystal are likely to act as an opportunity for the future

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand from the Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

– There has been an increasing demand for quartz from the electronics industry. This is majorly because of its increasing usage in devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

– With the increase in production and usage of LCD/LED TVs and other electronic devices in the developing countries, including China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam, the demand for quartz has witnessed an increase from the electronics industry.

– Moreover, the governments in the developing countries are investing heavily in their electronics industry, which is expected to further boost the demand for quartz.

– China is embracing cutting-edge display technologies, with an aim to become the largest supplier of display panels in the coming years.

– For instance, in India, the Karnataka government has collaborated with Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association, in order to make India a design-led electronics hub.

– Owing to such factors, the demand for quartz is likely to witness rapid growth from the electronics industry.

Regional Outlook:

This research report focuses on Quartz market volume and value at regional Opportunity and company Trends From a global perspective, this report Study represents overall Quartz market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and ROW.

China to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is expected to dominate the quartz market in Asia-Pacific, and is also likely to witness the fastest rising demand.

– This is majorly due to the increasing demand from the end-user industries, including electronics, building and construction, and the medical sector.

– In China, the housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched various measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing.

– Initiatives, such as Made in China 2025, are expected to improve industry efficiency, product quality, and brand reputation, which are expected to spur the development of domestic medical device manufacturers and increase competitiveness.

– Such factors are expected to increase the demand for quartz, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The quartz market is partially consolidated. The major players of the market studied include the AGC Inc. NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD., Quartz Corporation, Sibelco, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., amongst others

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

