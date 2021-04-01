Quantum Dots Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Future Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand of quantum dots for display devices and growing application areas of the technology in various industries

The global Quantum Dots Market will be worth USD 15.68 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the demand for energy-efficient solutions is driving the market. LEDs based out of nanomaterial exhibit a record lambent potency of one hundred and five lumens per watt. With additional development, the new LEDs will reach efficiencies over two hundred lumens per watt, creating them a promising energy-efficient lighting supply for homes and offices, with the assistance of quantum dots.

Key Highlights From The Report.

The quantum dots are likely to have a significant disadvantage, when utilized for biological applications. This is because of their immense physical size, owing to the fact that they cannot diffuse across cellular membranes. The delivery method can result in is destruction because the delivery process can be dangerous for the cells. Whereas, in other cases, a QD could also be harmful for the cell and inappropriate for any biological application, which could act as a key restraint for the market

Colloidal QD LED, with quantum and power conversion efficiencies within the infrared range, has been concluded that it can be integrated in inorganic solar cells, and this could cause even higher efficiencies. Such factors have triggered w wide range of application areas for QDs, which extends to environmental monitoring, surveillance, spectroscopy and night vision.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics, Nanosys, Nanoco Group, NN-Labs, Quantum Materials, Ocean NanoTech, OSRAM Licht, Avantama, and Navillum Nanotechnologies, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Quantum Dots Market on the product, end user, material, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Displays Lasers Solar Cells Medical Devices Photodetectors/Sensors Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Commercial Healthcare Defense Telecommunications



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Quantum Dots market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Quantum Dots industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Quantum Dots market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.