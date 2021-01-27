Quantum Cryptography Market : The Next Booming Segment in the World | ISARA Corporation, Quantum XC., Aurea Technologies Inc, IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Global Quantum Cryptography Market is driven by rise in funding of cyber security, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 102.56 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1353.70 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 38.06% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Quantum cryptography can be defined as applicability of physics in cyber security models. Quantum cryptography allows sharing the secret key within two parties to encrypt & decrypt the message between sender & receiver. Quantum cryptography helps in detecting the presence of any third person within the communication between the two concerned parties who are communicating.

Quantum Cryptography market report gives key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations.

A team of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities.

Research study is to define Market Sizes of various segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next 5-8 years. The study designed is to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the Industry facts including: Market Share, Market Size (Value and Volume) correlating each of the areas and countries covered in examination. Furthermore, the research additionally caters the detailed Statistics about the vital elements which Includes drivers & restraining factors to define the future growth of the market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for security solutions of IoT & cloud technologies as these are being used by every data company

Increasing need for reducing cyber-attacks in this growing era of digital crime

Market Restraints:

The cost of implementation of this system is very high

Shortage of technical expertise within the area of quantum cryptography & its technologies

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

Global Quantum Cryptography Market Segmentation:

By Component Solutions Services

By Service Consulting and Advisory Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance

By Security Type Network Security Application Security

By Vertical Government and Defence Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Retail Healthcare Automotive Others



Competitive Rivalry:

Quantum Cryptography help customers in various application areas such as supply chain analytics, risk study, demand forecasting, and vendor management. The Industrial Lenses market solutions include various modules, such as financial survey, real-time and batch data analysis, category management, and compliance and policy management. The implementation of Industrial Lenses modules in the organizations will lead to higher data optimization, automated data cleansing, and sourcing category analysis.

Top Players: ID Quantique, QuintessenceLabs, NuCrypt, Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd., PQ Solutions Limited, MagiQ Technologies, ISARA Corporation, Quantum XC., Aurea Technologies Inc, IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

**For the data Information by region, company/ manufacturers, type and application, 2018 Is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, The prior year has been considered.*

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Quantum Cryptography Market, By Type

7 Quantum Cryptography Market, By Organization Size

8 Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Chapter Two Global Quantum Cryptography Market segments

Global Quantum Cryptography Market Regional Segmentation

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Quantum Cryptography market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

