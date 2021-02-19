Quantum Cryptography in BFSI Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – D-wave Systems Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics, IBM Research, Id Quantique, Magiq Technologies

The Quantum Cryptography in BFSI Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Quantum Cryptography market in BFSI is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592145/quantum-cryptography-market-in-bfsi-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A11

Quantum Cryptography in BFSI market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Anhui Qasky Science And Technology Limited Liability Company, D-wave Systems Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics, IBM Research, Id Quantique, Magiq Technologies, Microsoft Research, Qcware, Quantumctek Co. Ltd, Qubitekk, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2019 – Sigma-i Co. Ltd., a company formed to optimize the world with quantum computing technologies, and D-Wave Systems Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, announced the companies have signed the largest-ever global quantum cloud contract. Sigma-i will offer quantum consulting services and access to the D-Wave 2000Q family of systems via D-Wave’s quantum cloud service, Leap, to companies, universities and research laboratories throughout Japan.

Key Market Trends:

The Need for Secure Information Sharing Driving the Demand

– Quantum Cryptography in BFSI utilizes the concept of physics, as against that of mathematics, which is used for other cryptographies. It helps make Quantum Cryptography in BFSI practically impossible to hack, without the knowledge of the actual party the message was meant for. This special feature makes the technique apt for business and segments, where the information being shared is critical for operations.

– With the present-day technologies, information sharing has some limitations, as it can be carried without any distortions and noise, for approximately 60 km. This limitation is a blessing in disguise for businesses like BFSI, where a head branch has to communicate with its peers, subordinates, and clients within this radius. It suits both intra- and inter-organization communication. The security feature is a pre-requisite in transactions between the parties involved.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share in Quantum Cryptography in BFSI Market

– North America has been a pioneer in the adoption of innovations, given its position as an incubator of new technology, with offices of all major MNCs in the country. The early adoption of technology has provided the country edge over the other regions.

– The major research companies in the market studied are based in the United States, making it easier for service providers to offer their services. The presence of basic infrastructure and supporting facilities, such as fiber optic network, communication channel, and availability of quantum and cloud computing machines, etc., augment the demand. The market studied is expected to follow a similar trend in this region, during the forecast period.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592145/quantum-cryptography-market-in-bfsi-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A11

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com