Quantum Computing Market to Witness Substantial Growth through 2026 | In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Regional Analysis and Forecast

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Quantum Computing Market Segments

Quantum Computing Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Quantum Computing Market Size & Forecast

Quantum Computing Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Quantum Computing Market Drivers and Restraints

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Global Quantum Computing Market By System (Single Qubit Quantum System and Multiple Qubit System), Qubits (Trapped Ion Qubits, Semiconductor Qubits and Super Conducting), Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Application (Cryptography, Simulation, Parallelism, Machine Learning, Algorithms, Others), Logic Gates (Toffoli Gate, Hadamard Gate, Pauli Logic Gates and Others), Verticals (Banking And Finance, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Defence, Automotive, Chemical, Utilities, Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

Global quantum computing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Quantum computing is an advanced developing computer technology which is based on the quantum mechanics and quantum theory. The quantum computer has been used for the quantum computing which follows the concepts of quantum physics. The quantum computing is different from the classical computing in terms of speed, bits and the data. The classical computing uses two bits only named as 0 and 1, whereas the quantum computing uses all the states in between the 0 and 1, which helps in better results and high speed. Quantum computing has been used mostly in the research for comparing the numerous solutions and to find an optimum solution for a complex problem and it has been used in the sectors like chemicals, utilities, defence, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and various other sectors.

Quantum computing is used for the applications like cryptography, machine learning, algorithms, quantum simulation, quantum parallelism and others on the basis of the technologies of qubits like super conducting qubits, trapped ion qubits and semiconductor qubits. Since the technology is still in its growing phase, there are many research operations conducted by various organizations and universities including study on quantum computing for providing advanced and modified solutions for different applications.

For instance, Mercedes –Benz has been conducting research over the quantum computing and how it can be used for discovering the new battery materials for advanced batteries which can be used in electric cars. Mercedes Benz has been working in collaboration with the IBM on IBM Q network program, which allows the companies in accessing the IBM’s Q network and early stage computing systems over the cloud.

Some of the major players operating in this Quantum Computing Market are Honeywell International, Inc., Accenture, Fujitsu, Rigetti & Co, Inc., 1QB Information Technologies, Inc., IonQ, Atom Computing, ID Quantique, QuintessenceLabs, Toshiba Research Europe Ltd, Google,Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Xanadu, Magiq Technologies, Inc., QX branch, NEC Corporation, Anyon System,Inc. Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited, QC Ware Corp, Intel Corporation and others.

Product Launch

In March 2019, QuintessenceLabs has announced the launch of the Quantum Entropy Injector which helps in addressing a common performance and security problem. It will also check the entropy of the computers and will deliver the high speed full entropy whenever required.

In December 2018, Fujitsu has announced the launch of the second generation digital annealer cloud service which helps in solving the combinatorial optimization problems quickly and it can be applied to increasingly complex real-world problems in businesses and society which includes the sectors like manufacturing, financial services, retail and distribution and drug discovery.

In December 2018, IonQ has announced the launch of the two state-of-the-art quantum computers which stores information on an individual atoms and help in performing more complex calculations.

Research Methodology: Global Quantum Computing Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

Table Of Content: Global Quantum Computing Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Quantum Computing Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Quantum Computing Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Quantum Computing Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More

