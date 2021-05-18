Quantum Computing Market Research By Growth, Competitive Methods and Forecast to 2027 | Honeywell, Accenture, Google, Microsoft

Global quantum computing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

Our new exclusive research on Quantum Computing Market published by MarketDigits Market Research exhibits the important aspects that are estimated to shape the growth of the global Quantum Computing market over the forecast period in the Quantum Computing market for the next years. Quantum Computing market research report provides market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report conveys pin point investigation of key market segments, market share, specific geographical regions, key market players, and trends in vital industries. It illustrates the potential opportunities and challenges of the market in each region. The research report highlights the market by various segments such as type, application, end-users, and region. It also analyzes the market majors to evaluate the degree of competition in the industry vertical. Moreover, it also analyses and compares the market status and forecast between major regions, namely, US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of world.

The report demonstrates an exclusive investigation of the economic trends and major industrial parameters. It tracks key market drivers and challenges along with the top players. The report then explains strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and predicted growth. The research delivers a precise and detailed explanation of key components and their market expansion scope. The key insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market as mentioned in the report. It features historical and futuristic data related to the industry for the 2021 to 2027 time-period.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Global Quantum Computing Market By System (Single Qubit Quantum System and Multiple Qubit System), Qubits (Trapped Ion Qubits, Semiconductor Qubits and Super Conducting), Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Application (Cryptography, Simulation, Parallelism, Machine Learning, Algorithms, Others), Logic Gates (Toffoli Gate, Hadamard Gate, Pauli Logic Gates and Others), Verticals (Banking And Finance, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Defence, Automotive, Chemical, Utilities, Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Quantum Computing Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Quantum Computing Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Quantum computing is an advanced developing computer technology which is based on the quantum mechanics and quantum theory. The quantum computer has been used for the quantum computing which follows the concepts of quantum physics. The quantum computing is different from the classical computing in terms of speed, bits and the data. The classical computing uses two bits only named as 0 and 1, whereas the quantum computing uses all the states in between the 0 and 1, which helps in better results and high speed. Quantum computing has been used mostly in the research for comparing the numerous solutions and to find an optimum solution for a complex problem and it has been used in the sectors like chemicals, utilities, defence, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and various other sectors.

Quantum computing is used for the applications like cryptography, machine learning, algorithms, quantum simulation, quantum parallelism and others on the basis of the technologies of qubits like super conducting qubits, trapped ion qubits and semiconductor qubits. Since the technology is still in its growing phase, there are many research operations conducted by various organizations and universities including study on quantum computing for providing advanced and modified solutions for different applications.

For instance, Mercedes –Benz has been conducting research over the quantum computing and how it can be used for discovering the new battery materials for advanced batteries which can be used in electric cars. Mercedes Benz has been working in collaboration with the IBM on IBM Q network program, which allows the companies in accessing the IBM’s Q network and early stage computing systems over the cloud.

Some of the major players operating in this Quantum Computing Market are Honeywell International, Inc., Accenture, Fujitsu, Rigetti & Co, Inc., 1QB Information Technologies, Inc., IonQ, Atom Computing, ID Quantique, QuintessenceLabs, Toshiba Research Europe Ltd, Google,Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Xanadu, Magiq Technologies, Inc., QX branch, NEC Corporation, Anyon System,Inc. Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited, QC Ware Corp, Intel Corporation and others.

Product Launch

In March 2019, QuintessenceLabs has announced the launch of the Quantum Entropy Injector which helps in addressing a common performance and security problem. It will also check the entropy of the computers and will deliver the high speed full entropy whenever required.

In December 2018, Fujitsu has announced the launch of the second generation digital annealer cloud service which helps in solving the combinatorial optimization problems quickly and it can be applied to increasingly complex real-world problems in businesses and society which includes the sectors like manufacturing, financial services, retail and distribution and drug discovery.

In December 2018, IonQ has announced the launch of the two state-of-the-art quantum computers which stores information on an individual atoms and help in performing more complex calculations.

Research Methodology: Global Quantum Computing Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

The base year for calculation in this Quantum Computing Market business report is taken as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, & engagements are. This Quantum Computing Market report is also all-embracing of the data which covers market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers & market restraints that are based on the SWOT analysis. A large scale Quantum Computing Market report is a comprehensive study about the market which tells about the market status in the forecast period of 2021-2027.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

