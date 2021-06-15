Quantum Computing Market Deep Analysis – Sales and Revenue Industry Share by Countries and Forecast 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Quantum Computing Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Quantum Computing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Quantum Computing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Quantum computing is an advanced developing computer technology which is based on the quantum mechanics and quantum theory. The quantum computer has been used for the quantum computing which follows the concepts of quantum physics. The quantum computing is different from the classical computing in terms of speed, bits and the data. The classical computing uses two bits only named as 0 and 1, whereas the quantum computing uses all the states in between the 0 and 1, which helps in better results and high speed. Quantum computing has been used mostly in the research for comparing the numerous solutions and to find an optimum solution for a complex problem and it has been used in the sectors like chemicals, utilities, defence, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and various other sectors. Quantum computing is used for the applications like cryptography, machine learning, algorithms, quantum simulation, quantum parallelism and others on the basis of the technologies of qubits like super conducting qubits, trapped ion qubits and semiconductor qubits. Since the technology is still in its growing phase, there are many research operations conducted by various organizations and universities including study on quantum computing for providing advanced and modified solutions for different applications. For instance, Mercedes –Benz has been conducting research over the quantum computing and how it can be used for discovering the new battery materials for advanced batteries which can be used in electric cars. Mercedes Benz has been working in collaboration with the IBM on IBM Q network program, which allows the companies in accessing the IBM’s Q network and early stage computing systems over the cloud. Global quantum computing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-quantum-computing-market&Somesh

Segmentation: Global Quantum Computing Market

Global quantum computing market is segmented into seven notable segments which are system, qubits, deployment model, component, application, logic gates and vertical.

On the basis of systems, the market is segmented into single qubit quantum system and multi-qubit systems. In March 2016, Microsoft has announced the launch of the language-Integrated Quantum Operations: LIQUi|> which is a software architecture for quantum computing including features like programming language, optimization and scheduling algorithms, and quantum simulators. This would be beneficial for the company as the market is still in growing phase and it would help in customizing the solutions as per the requirements, which would help the company to get more customers from research sector.



On the basis of qubits, the market is segmented into super conducting qubits, trapped ion qubits and semiconductor qubits. In July 2018, Google made programming quantum computers easier; they have developed open-source software which will help the developers to experiment with the machines, including Google’s quantum processor.



On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise. In November 2018, Xanadu launched Penny Lane. It is a first dedicated machine learning software for quantum computers. It is free and open source; it allows researchers, programmers, to take part in the quantum machine learning. With this launch Xanadu will be one of the leaders in machine learning on quantum hardware.



On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. In February 2019, D-Wave launched new processor for quantum computing. With lower noise. D-Wave 2000Q processor will boasts up to 25 times with this as compared to better predecessor. It is having higher number of qubits, hybrid software and tools. It can help in solving the large data analytics and optimization problems more quickly than traditional digital computers which is the major requirements of the organizations and can help the company in getting more customers.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cryptography, machine learning, algorithms, quantum simulation, quantum parallelism and others. In January 2019, Honeywell has launched a quantum computer which has high fidelity, has trapped ion qubits and it has been considered as the powerful quantum computer in the market. This would be beneficial for the company in getting more customers and to get strong hold in the market.



On the basis of logic gates, the global quantum computing market is segmented into Pauli gate, Toffli gate, Hadamard gate and others. In December, 2018 Microsoft has announced the partnerships with the major start-ups which are into the development of the quantum computing solutions. The start-up companies include 1QBit, Bohr Technology, Cambridge Quantum Computing, Entropica Labs, GTN, OTI Lumionics, ProteinQure, QC Ware, Qulab, QxBranch, Riverlane Research, Solid State AI, Strangeworks, and Zapata Computing. This would benefit the companies in getting the access to the deeper access to Microsoft’s advanced quantum software, tools, and libraries such as the Quantum Development Kit (QDK).



On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, defense, chemicals, banking & finance, utility and others. In January 2019, Exxon Mobil has announced the partnership with the IBM for adopting their IBM Q Network which is a worldwide quantum computing community which aims to advance quantum computing and explore science and business applications. This would be beneficial for the company in terms of solving the challenging computational problems in a range of applications which includes the potential for optimising the level of power grid of a country.



Market Players: Global Quantum Computing Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Honeywell International, Inc., Accenture, Fujitsu, Rigetti & Co, Inc., 1QB Information Technologies, Inc., IonQ, Atom Computing, ID Quantique, QuintessenceLabs, Toshiba Research Europe Ltd, Google,Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Xanadu, Magiq Technologies, Inc., QX branch, NEC Corporation, Anyon System,Inc. Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited, QC Ware Corp, Intel Corporation and others.

Product Launch

In March 2019, QuintessenceLabs has announced the launch of the Quantum Entropy Injector which helps in addressing a common performance and security problem. It will also check the entropy of the computers and will deliver the high speed full entropy whenever required.

In December 2018, Fujitsu has announced the launch of the second generation digital annealer cloud service which helps in solving the combinatorial optimization problems quickly and it can be applied to increasingly complex real-world problems in businesses and society which includes the sectors like manufacturing, financial services, retail and distribution and drug discovery.

In December 2018, IonQ has announced the launch of the two state-of-the-art quantum computers which stores information on an individual atoms and help in performing more complex calculations.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-quantum-computing-market&Somesh

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Quantum Computing report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Quantum Computing market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Quantum Computing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Quantum Computing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Quantum Computing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Quantum Computing market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-quantum-computing-market&Somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com