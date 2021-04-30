Quantum Computing Market 2021-2027 Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity | Honeywell, Accenture, Google, Microsoft

Global quantum computing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

MarketDigits Market Research recently added Market Research Study for “Quantum Computing Market” aiming at market size breakdown by key segments, application and companies to better define changing market dynamics and structure. The study explains a detailed overview on growth drivers, influencing trends, targeted geographies, product/service portfolio, business models, and the latest industry development shaping market. Some of the major and emerging players profiled are D-Wave Systems Inc., QX Branch, International Business Machines Corporation, Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited, 1QB Information Technologies, QC Ware, Corp., StationQ- Microsoft, Rigetti Computing, Google Inc., River Lane Research.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Global Quantum Computing Market By System (Single Qubit Quantum System and Multiple Qubit System), Qubits (Trapped Ion Qubits, Semiconductor Qubits and Super Conducting), Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Application (Cryptography, Simulation, Parallelism, Machine Learning, Algorithms, Others), Logic Gates (Toffoli Gate, Hadamard Gate, Pauli Logic Gates and Others), Verticals (Banking And Finance, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Defence, Automotive, Chemical, Utilities, Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Quantum Computing Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Quantum Computing Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Quantum computing is an advanced developing computer technology which is based on the quantum mechanics and quantum theory. The quantum computer has been used for the quantum computing which follows the concepts of quantum physics. The quantum computing is different from the classical computing in terms of speed, bits and the data. The classical computing uses two bits only named as 0 and 1, whereas the quantum computing uses all the states in between the 0 and 1, which helps in better results and high speed. Quantum computing has been used mostly in the research for comparing the numerous solutions and to find an optimum solution for a complex problem and it has been used in the sectors like chemicals, utilities, defence, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and various other sectors.

Quantum computing is used for the applications like cryptography, machine learning, algorithms, quantum simulation, quantum parallelism and others on the basis of the technologies of qubits like super conducting qubits, trapped ion qubits and semiconductor qubits. Since the technology is still in its growing phase, there are many research operations conducted by various organizations and universities including study on quantum computing for providing advanced and modified solutions for different applications.

For instance, Mercedes –Benz has been conducting research over the quantum computing and how it can be used for discovering the new battery materials for advanced batteries which can be used in electric cars. Mercedes Benz has been working in collaboration with the IBM on IBM Q network program, which allows the companies in accessing the IBM’s Q network and early stage computing systems over the cloud.

Some of the major players operating in this Quantum Computing Market are Honeywell International, Inc., Accenture, Fujitsu, Rigetti & Co, Inc., 1QB Information Technologies, Inc., IonQ, Atom Computing, ID Quantique, QuintessenceLabs, Toshiba Research Europe Ltd, Google,Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Xanadu, Magiq Technologies, Inc., QX branch, NEC Corporation, Anyon System,Inc. Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited, QC Ware Corp, Intel Corporation and others.

Product Launch

In March 2019, QuintessenceLabs has announced the launch of the Quantum Entropy Injector which helps in addressing a common performance and security problem. It will also check the entropy of the computers and will deliver the high speed full entropy whenever required.

In December 2018, Fujitsu has announced the launch of the second generation digital annealer cloud service which helps in solving the combinatorial optimization problems quickly and it can be applied to increasingly complex real-world problems in businesses and society which includes the sectors like manufacturing, financial services, retail and distribution and drug discovery.

In December 2018, IonQ has announced the launch of the two state-of-the-art quantum computers which stores information on an individual atoms and help in performing more complex calculations.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Global Quantum Computing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Quantum Computing Type and Applications

2.1.3 Quantum Computing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2027)

3 Global Quantum Computing Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Quantum Computing Market Analysis by Regions

5 Region 1, Type, Application and Manufacturers

10 Global Quantum Computing Market Segment by Type

11 Quantum Computing Market Segment by Application

12 Quantum Computing Market Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

….Continued

