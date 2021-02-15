Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2021 to 2026

The Quantum Cascade Lasers Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than +100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Quantum Cascade Lasers Market”.

The quantum cascade lasers market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Quantum cascade lasers are semiconductor lasers which offer peak emission in the mid-IR range (4 m to 10 m). These devices are a great light source for mid-IR applications, such as molecular gas analysis and absorption spectroscopy.

The quantum cascade lasers market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, none of the major players currently dominate the market. The manufacturers are getting involved in differentiated manufacturing processes in order to gain a competitive advantage.

– January 2019 – MirSense company has entered the market of gas analysis with a product innovation that combines high performance (sub-ppm detection limits), small dimension (the size of a matchbox) and good cost-benefit ratio. Their product, multiSense, combines two technological bricks: infrared quantum cascade lasers (QCL) and a heated photoacoustic cell.

Key Market Trends



Military & Defense is Expected to Have a Major Market Share.

The rise in demand for the varied product requirements for aircraft platforms has increased over the past years. This includes reduced size, weight, power consumption and cost that extends to portable and battery-powered handheld products. Quantum Cascade Laser(QCL) technology operates throughout the mid-wave and long-wave infrared to provide new inclinations that leverage existing thermal imaging camera technology.

In addition to their appropriateness for aircraft platforms, QCL products are a natural fit to match operator demands for small, lightweight pointer and beacon capabilities. Field-testing of high power, lightweight, battery-operated devices has displayed their efficacy across a range of air and ground applications.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

