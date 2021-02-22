Qualitative Analysis and Premium Analysis of Photonic Integrated Circuits Market till 2030

The report “Global Photonic Integrated Circuits Market, By Types of Component (Laser (Optical Laser), Modulators, Detectors, Transceivers, Multiplexer/De-multiplexer, and Optical Amplifiers), By Types of Raw Material (III-V Material, Lithium Niobate, Silica-on-Silicon, Quantum Dots, and Other Raw Materials), By Types of Integration (Hybrid and Monolithic), By Application (Telecommunications, Biomedical, Datacenters, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, the Neo Photonics Corporation declared 53 GB and linear component family for 400 Gbps data centre applications this family provides module designer with a complete set of optical components.

Analyst View:

The wide range of application in telecommunication and data centres is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Moreover, the high degree of innovation which helps several manufactures to develop the low-cost hybrid PIC hardware to complete the requirement is another driving factor for the growth of the target market. Additionally, the rise in the number of a cloud application for increasing the rapidly upscaling the traffic is the boosting factor for the growth of the global market. For instance, in 2017, as per the Cisco Systems, the volume of cloud traffic alone, across the data centers, exceeded 5 zetta bytes per year, indicating acritical need for advanced switching and data transfer hardware, which could be met by hybrid PICs.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global photonic integrated circuits market accounted for US$ 72.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of types of component, types of raw material, types of integration, application, and region.

By types of component, the global photonic integrated circuits market is segmented into laser (optical laser), modulators, detectors, transceivers, multiplexer/de-multiplexer, and optical amplifiers.

By type raw material, the target market is segmented into III-V material, lithium niobate, silica-on-silicon, quantum dots, and other raw materials

By type of integration, monolithic is the dominating segment in the target market due to experiencing the fastest growth during the forecast period

By application, the target market is bifurcated into telecommunications, biomedical, data centres, and other applications.

By region, Europe region is the dominating region for the target market due to photonics landscape is made up of high-level research groups and strong photonics industry. Additionally, the European industries are working on the development of the new sensing tools on fibre which expects the European region remains to be dominant over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global photonic integrated circuits market includes Neo Photonics Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Intel Corporation, Color Chip Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Source Photonics Inc., and Luxtera.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

