Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario of Global Hybrid Train Market

The report ” Global Hybrid Train Market, By Propulsion Type (Electro Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and Solar), By Application (Passenger and Freight), By Operating Speed (>100 km/h, 100-200 km/h, and <200 km/h), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”. Key Highlights: In July 2020, Cummins Inc. announced an agreement to form a joint venture with NPROXX, a leader in hydrogen storage and transportation, for hydrogen storage tanks. The joint venture will continue under the name NPROXX. The joint venture will provide customers with hydrogen and compressed natural gas storage products for both on-highway and rail applications. In July 2020, Hitachi Rail and Hyperdrive Innovation signed an exclusive agreement to develop battery packs to power zero-emission trains and create a battery hub in the North East of the UK. In March 2020, Siemens Mobility received the first order for battery-powered trains. SFBW ordered 20 Mireo Plus B trains from Siemens Mobility. Analyst View: Growing demand for energy-efficient and less polluting train Pollution has become a huge problem today and so the government is trying every possible way to control it for which there are various rule and new adaptations worldwide. Old trains caused huge emission causing more pollution due which the governments in several countries has compelled train manufacturers to adopt less pollution-causing trains. This led to the adoption of the ecofriendly hybrid trains, thereby boosting the global hybrid train market. Government Funding’s Metropolitan regions face huge traffic and increased demand for public transport. Government bodies are expected to invest heavily in developing support infrastructure and improving existing infrastructure to accommodate this demand. These investments result in new orders for trains thus, driving the global hybrid train market. Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Hybrid Train Market”, By Propulsion Type (Electro Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and Solar), By Application (Passenger and Freight), By Operating Speed (>100 km/h, 100-200 km/h, <200 km/h) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global hybrid train market accounted for US$ 5149.1 Units in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 8187.5 Units by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of propulsion type, application, operating speed, and region.

.By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the hybrid train market due to several ongoing projects to launch the hybrid trains and the demand for greener trains, implementation of new technologies and the establishment of new government regulations are driving this market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global hybris train market includes CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, Wabtec Corporation (Ge Transportation), Hyundai Rotem, Hitachi, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF), Toshiba and Cummins.

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

