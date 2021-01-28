Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry, CCOVID-19 Scenario of Global Crop Protection Chemical (Pesticide) Market

Key Highlights:

In the end of, 2019 BASF presents Digital crop protection as a complete solution Xarvio Digital Farming Solutions and for the first time Xarvio HEALTHY FIELDS at Agritechnica 2019.

In November 2019 Bosch and Xarvio Digital Farming Solutions of BASF are further intensifying their successful cooperation in the development of digital solutions for farming.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Crop Protection Chemical (Pesticide) market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on Type, Origin and region.

By Type the crop protection chemical (pesticide) market classified into herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.

Based on by origin the crop protection chemical (pesticide) market classified into synthetic, and biopesticides.

Based on by crop type the crop protection chemical (pesticide) market classified into cereals & oilseeds, fruits & vegetables

By region, The Asia Pacific region is accepted to dominate the target market. Owing to higher demand for food grains, limited availability of arable land, along with elevating exports, and increasing public awareness regarding pesticides and biopesticides are the major factor drives the market growth in the region.

The report “Global Crop Protection Chemical (Pesticide) Market by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides), Origin (Synthetic, and Biopesticides), By Crop Type (Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Crop Protection Chemical (Pesticide) market is projected to grow from US$ $6.1 billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Some factor such as growing population, lessening arable land, food security, and the need for increased agricultural output are the significant factors, fuel growth of the pesticide market. Additionally, Rise in crop damage due to pest attacks, such factor create a demand for Crop Protection Chemicals. However Many crop protection chemicals have harmful effects on humans with the rise in health consciousness across the globe together with increased the demand for organic foods, which may hamper the growth of the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Crop Protection Chemical (Pesticide) Market”, by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides), Origin (Synthetic, and Biopesticides), By Crop Type (Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The key players operating the global Crop Protection Chemical (Pesticide) market involves ASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Syngenta AG., Nufarm Ltd, Sumitomo Chemicals, American Vanguard Corporation, ISAGRO Spa, Bioworks Inc. and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. The key players are focusing on mutual understanding and partnership strategy.

