Qualified teams, schedule, format and more

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Cell Professional League (PMPL): Brazil 2022 Fall are all set to happen on October 15. After three weeks of grueling motion, 16 groups from the League Stage have certified for the last word platform.

A prize pool of $126,000 might be up for grabs, with the winners getting $14,000. In the meantime, the primary and second runner-ups might be awarded $10,000 and $9,000 respectively. Additional rewards might be disseminated in keeping with placements within the total standings.

PMPL: Brazil Fall 2022 schedule, format, and allocations

For PMPL Brazil, this would be the first time that the Grand Closing might be carried out over a single day. To find out the winner, a complete of six matches will happen throughout three PUBG Cell maps.

The highest 16 certified groups have been awarded bonus factors based mostly on their performances within the League Stage. The squads will carry these totals to the finals.

The bonus level standings are at present being led by Keyd Stars with a tally of 20. They’re adopted by Alpha 7 Esports and Storm Gaming with 19 and 18 factors, respectively.

The highest 5 groups from the Grand Finals of the match will qualify for the PMPL: Americas Championship Fall 2022, scheduled to be held later this month. Groups from sixth and thirteenth place might be relegated to the PMNC: Brazil 2022.

These sides have certified for the Grand Finals of Brazil Championship Fall 2022:

Keyd Stars Alpha 7 Esports Storm Gaming Inco Gaming Affect Chemin Esports Intense Recreation Crew Mandrakes Honored Souls Loops Esports Rise Esports Floor Zero Mercenaries Smoke Esports Corinthians Flamengo Esports Crew INTZ K9 Esports

Contemplating their impeccable performances within the League Stage, Keyd Stars, Alpha 7 Esports, and Storm Gaming might be excessive on confidence heading into the finals.

Aside from these sides, Affect Chemin Esports, Loops Esports, and Inco Gaming may also command authority.

Notably, just a few months in the past, Indian group Chemin and Brazilian Affect Rage partnered for a number of esports titles. Having been topped champions of the Americas Championship Spring, the squad has already earned a slot within the upcoming Americas Championship,

The Grand Finals might be livestreamed on the official channels of PUBG Cell Esports.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



