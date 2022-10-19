Qualified teams, PMGC slots, schedule, and more

The PUBG Cellular Professional League (PMPL) Americas Championship is scheduled to kick off on October 20. The area’s high 16 groups will compete for the title, tickets to the PMGC 2022 League, and a profitable prize fund.

Led by defending champions Affect Chemin Esports, the 5 greatest groups from North America, Latin America, and Brazil will characterize their areas.

Groups that did not earn their seats from regional factors will attempt to attain the PMGC going down from November 22. The $150k competitors has allotted $40K for the profitable facet, whereas the second and third-placed squads will obtain $28K and $18K respectively.

PMPL Americas Championship 2022 Fall format and groups

A complete of 24 video games will probably be contested over the four-day Americas Championship, with proceedings ending on October 23. There will probably be six matches every day on three traditional maps. Three of those clashes will happen in Erangel, with Miranmar and Sanhok internet hosting two and one respectively.

These sides have certified for the PMPL Americas Championship:

Affect Chemin Esports Knights Nova Esports NA Star Gaming NA Aphelion Esports Execute Crew Queso Infinity Aton Esports Crew Jaguar Livid Gaming iNCO Gaming Alpha7 Esports Keyd Stars Loops Rise Esports

The highest three groups will advance to the 2022 World Championship League. Notably, Knights from North America, Livid Gaming from LATAM, Alpha 7 Esports, and Keyd Stars from Brazil have already certified for the PMGC League stage. If these sides seize the highest three standings, these PMGC slots will probably be awarded to the following greatest outfits within the total rankings.

Groups to be careful for

Contemplating the powerful competitors, many groups will probably be striving to be the most effective. Owing to their constant performances, Alpha7 Esports will arrive because the favorites within the occasion. Crew Queso, one of many veterans on the circuit, has lastly made a comeback by profitable the LATAM PMPL, whereas Livid Gaming has additionally recorded constant shows in 2022.

The previous few weeks have seen defending champions Affect companion with Indian Esports Chemin Esports. Unsurprisingly, the facet will look to retain their crown. Knights, winners of the primary PMPL Americas Championship and the most effective groups in North America, will even be one of many entrance runners within the occasion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



