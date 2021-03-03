Quadricycle and Tricycle Market by Top Leading Manufacturers – Automobiles CHATENET, Ligier Group, Aixam-Mega, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Estrima Srl

Global Quadricycle and Tricycle Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Quadricycle and Tricycle Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Quadricycle and Tricycle.

The quadricycle and tricycle market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– The rapid urbanization, increasing per capita income, and electrification are anticipated to fuel the demand for quadricycle and tricycle in the forecast period. These small powered, easy to drive vehicles have numerous applications.

– Quadricycle and tricycle are noticing various technological advancements like more and more Li-ion batteries getting replaced by manufacturers in place of lead-acid batteries, advancements in braking, and suspension.

– In general, the quadricycle has faced various obstacles to gain legal status in many countries. For instance, in India the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 kept this four-wheel modern version away from the roads. But in April 2018 Indian government loosened the regulations.

Top Leading Companies of Global Quadricycle and Tricycle Market are Automobiles CHATENET, Ligier Group, Aixam-Mega, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Estrima Srl, Casalini srl, Worksman Cycles, Damius, Light Foot Cycles, Elektronio Wheels, Mahindra and Mahindra, Groupe Renault and others.

Key Market Trends

Electrification is driving the Quadricycle and Tricycle Market Growth



The demand for the quadricycle and tricycles is growing due to the launch of various electric models, as this easy-to-commute vehicle is gaining huge popularity by providing a cheap and convenient alternative to bigger vehicles.

In 2020, Mahindra announced that it would launch of electric quadricycle Atom by the end of 2020. Atom is expected to be powered by a 48-kW electric motor with a power output of 20 hp and a top speed of 70 kmph. It would feature a swappable battery pack and intelligent connectivity system. Similarly, Bajaj Auto planning to launch an electric version of its quadricycle Qute along with electric three-wheelers next year.

Apart from established manufacturers, many new players are entering the market by launching their electric models. Strom Motors in India launched Strom-R3, which has a reverse trike configuration that has a single wheel at the rear and two wheels in the front. Also, it is fully electric and can cover 200km in single charge.

Europe Is Expected to Lead the Quadricycle and Tricycle Market



Europe is anticipated to lead the global quadricycle and tricycle market over the forecast period. This region characterized by the presence of major market participants. For instance, Citroen introduced the Ami in February 2020, an electric light quadricycle which features a glass roof, heated interior cabin, 5.5 kWh battery pack, and a 6-kW motor. It has about 44 km range, around 30 miles per hour top speed, and a starting price of USD 7,500 in France.

Similarly, in 2019, Ligier launched its CHIC JS50 / JS50L light quadricycle. These vehicles are customizable by color, finishes, engine, audio and multimedia preferences, and any additional equipment as well.

Europe has many startups that are active in these rapidly growing small vehicles. For instance, in 2019, UK based start-up Electric Assisted Vehicles Limited launched an eCargo model, the EAVcab. It is a zero-emissions quadricycle with a range of up to 60 miles. Batteries can also be swapped for continuous usage.

Highlights of the Quadricycle and Tricycle Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Quadricycle and Tricycle Market

– Changing the Quadricycle and Tricycle market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Quadricycle and Tricycle market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Quadricycle and Tricycle Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Quadricycle and Tricycle Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Quadricycle and Tricycle industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

