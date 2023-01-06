Friday, January 6, 2023
QB Sam Hartman announces transfer to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sam Hartman is transferring to Notre Dame, giving the Preventing Irish a dynamic quarterback for coach Marcus Freeman’s second season.

Hartman, a three-year starter at Wake Forest, was extensively considered the highest quarterback within the switch portal. He introduced his determination Thursday by tweeting pictures of himself in a Notre Dame uniform.

The 23-year-old Hartman holds the Atlantic Coast Convention report for passing touchdowns with 110. He has one yr of eligibility remaining.

He accomplished a career-best 63.1% of his passes this previous season for 3,701 yards with 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, main the Demon Deacons to an 8-5 report and a victory within the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.

In 2021, Hartman threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns as Wake Forest went 11-3, completed fifteenth within the last AP ballot and misplaced the ACC title recreation to Pitt.

Hartman threw 16 TD passes for the Demon Deacons as a freshman in 2018, however was relegated to a backup function the next yr, taking part in in 4 video games and preserving a yr of eligibility. He then bought an additional yr due to the pandemic.

Notre Dame went 9-4 below Freeman, who took over as coach after Brian Kelly departed for LSU. The Preventing Irish started the season ranked No. 5 within the AP Prime 25 however misplaced their first two video games. They moved again into the rankings with a late five-game profitable streak and are at the moment nineteenth. Notre Dame concluded its season with a 45-38 victory over No. 20 South Carolina within the Gator Bowl.

