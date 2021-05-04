Qatar Fisheries And Aquaculture Market Expected with Huge Growth and Growth Prediction 2021 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Qatar Fisheries And Aquaculture Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The market for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Qatar is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Qatar Production Analysis

The Qatari fisheries sector is carried out by capture production, with aquaculture occupying a very insignificant share. The total capture production in the year 2016 was 15,202 metric tons, while that of aquaculture was only 10 metric tons, which constituted farmed tilapia production. Emperor fishes, followed by narrow-barred Spanish mackerel and groupers, are the most common species. Freshwater aquaculture production was the only type of aquaculture production from 2010 to 2015, with no marine aquaculture production being carried during the same period. Freshwater diadromous fish is the only species used for aquaculture production in Qatar, while in capture production, the major species are demersal marine fish and pelagic marine fish. According to FAO, Freshwater fish accounted for the major share in the capture during 2017 followed by the Crustaceans. Qatar also plans to meet 90% of its need through local production by 2023. The Aquatic Fisheries and Research Centre targets annual production of 2.4 million half-subsidized fingerlings to supply commercial aquafarms which expect to produce up to 7,000 tons of marine fishes and shrimps a year.

Import Is Driving The Market

According to the International Trade Centre, In 2018, Norway, Turkey, India, and Pakistan are the major exporters of fish to the Qatar market, among which Norway holds a major share of 60%. No significant commercial fish farming occurs in Qatar. Even though there are shallow levels of aquaculture production, Qatar is encouraging investments in mariculture. In 2017, To safeguard its fish reserves from depletion, Qatar enforces a ban on trawlers, stopped issuing new fishing licenses and imposes ‘a ceiling on fish catch from the sea’ at 14,000 tons a year. Most operations are small-scale and focus primarily on the domestic market, though Qatar University maintains a number of experimental facilities. The wholesale market is the largest segment of the Qatari fish market. The Doha central market is the largest wholesale market, where fish are available at a 50% lesser rate, compared to retail outlets, including malls and hypermarkets.

