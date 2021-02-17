Qatar Facility Management Market Latest Research and Development 2021 to 2027

Global Qatar Facility Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Qatar Facility Management Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Qatar Facility Management from 2021 till 2027.

The Qatar Facility Management Market was valued at USD 3080.26 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 6027.9million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.08% during the period of 2021-2026. The government-led construction boom and surging emphasis on green building practices are increasing the demand for facility management in Qatar.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Qatar Facility Management Market: Emcor Facilities Services WLL, Al Faisal Holdings (MMG Qatar), Sodexo Qatar Services, Al-Asmakh Facilities Management, G4S Qatar SPC, Facilities Management & Maintenance Company LLC, Cofely Besix Facility Management, Como Facility Management Services, List Of Qatar-Based Companies, Amenity Facility Management & Services WLL, Cayan Facilities Management, Kien Facilities Management, Elegancia Hospitality & Facility Management Services, Servico Facility Management & Services WLL and others.

Key Market Trends:

– The uncertainty caused by the Arab Quartet boycott, has dampened Qatar’s economic growth, led by a hefty amount of debt, which has eventually forced the government to maintain its high level of spending. The state-run institutions have launched initiatives that perform diversified and localized operations to broaden the economy over the next few years. For instance, In May 2020, Qatar Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund was reported seeking European equity investments to raise USD 7.6 billion in loans to help build up returns on their operations.

– The PWD sector is expected to roll out 19 infrastructure projects with Residential Real Estate as a critical focus. This includes plans to build hard infrastructure on more than 5000 plots of land. Eleven other projects that include new health care facilities, schools, and highway and road expansions that were started earlier will be completed.



Competitive Landscape:

The Facility Management Landscape is highly competitive, with several local and international players active in the Qatar Market. International FM participants operate in the country through partnerships with local players. With the market expected to broaden and yield more opportunities, more players are expected to enter the market soon.

Influence of the Qatar Facility Management Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Qatar Facility Management market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Qatar Facility Management market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Qatar Facility Management market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Qatar Facility Management market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Qatar Facility Management market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Qatar Facility Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

