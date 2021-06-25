Qatar Agriculture Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Qatar Agriculture market is analyzed by product types, applications, and key market players for market size, share, sales (co nsumption), gross margin and revenue. The market experts in the industry are the prime contributors to the accurate and reliable data present in this market report. The study gives a comprehensive review of the global Qatar Agriculture industry, including characterization, application, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

Qatarat Agricultural Development Company, Sidra Agriculture Company, Agricultural Materials Company Ltd., Aqssa Agriculture Company, Al Nada Trading Company, Arab Trading Co., Al Adekhar Agriculture Rasheeda Farm, Al Khor Fertilizer Fcatory, Horizon Agriculture Products & Nursery, Hassad Food Company,

Market Overview:

According to the WHO and Population Council, nearly 80% of the global population resides in urban cities. The prevailing scarcity of land in urban cities has prompted farmers and growers to adopt new solutions for developing fresh produces. For instance, the vertical farming technique enables consumers to grow crops indoor in layers, in a multi-story building, stacked on racks, or in a warehouse.

The key stakeholders in the farming industry have been focussing on leveraging the prowess of advanced technologies such as big data and IoT. These technologies have proved to be of immense help to obtain precise insights of farming situations which would further aid in better forecasts about agricultural outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The Qatar Agriculture market vendors have implemented various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, product upgradations, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their offerings in the market.

The report sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global Qatar Agriculture market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Further, the report segments the Qatar Agriculture market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Global Qatar Agriculture Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cereal grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy products

Poultry

Fish

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Annual Crops

Cereal grains (Wheat, rice, corn, barley, etc.)

Fruits (Strawberries, mangoes, etc.)

Tomatoes

Bell peppers

Leafy greens

Beans

Others

Root Vegetables

Carrots

Onions

Potatoes

Giner

Radish

Turnips

Others

Date Palm

Others

Soil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sandy soil

Loamy soil

Clay soil

Calcareous clay

Others

Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Organic farming

Conventional farming

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Objectives of the Report:

Identification of the significant trends and emerging trends of the Qatar Agriculture industry

Analysis of the drivers and restraints and opportunities to identify growth segments

Complete analysis of the current and future market scenario of the Qatar Agriculture Market industry

