Q Posket has a new chibi Anya Forger figure available for pre-order

Anya and Director Chimera are prepared for Spy x Household Half 2! Pic credit score: BANPRESTO

With lower than two months to go earlier than the second cour of the Spy x Household anime begins, followers will probably be happy to see this cute Anya determine! There’s not a lot distinction between Anya’s informal put on and her faculty uniform.

However the sight of her holding her favourite toy will brighten anybody’s day.

A facet view of the Anya Forger determine! Pic credit score: BANPRESTO

Isn’t there one other Q Posket Anya determine?

Sure! Two. The principle variations between this new determine and her earlier ones are her pose, facial features, outfit, and Director Chimera!

This determine known as Ver 2A, which suggests we may be getting a 2B sooner or later. The distinction will probably be within the paint job if BANPRESTO and Q Posket observe the identical development as the primary Anya determine.

One other good factor in regards to the Q Posket figures is that they’re simply reasonably priced. For instance, you should purchase this model of Anya and the earlier variations for $26.99 on Crunchyroll.

However, the pre-order will finish on August 30, 2022, and she or he’ll begin delivery in March 2023. She’s product of PVC and ABS.

Anya seems cute in Q Posket’s model, and followers will keep in mind how nice episode one was after they see her.

What’s Q Posket?

Q Posket is a collectible determine line created by BANPRESTO. The figures have massive eyes that, to me, remind me of chibis and Western-style dolls.

The heads are typically greater than the our bodies, and many can select from. And I imply greater than anime.

There are Q Posket figures of Improbable Beasts, TinyTAN, Stranger Issues, Disney, Celebrities, and extra. Simply watch out and go searching for the perfect offers.

Who’s Anya Forger?

Anya is the glue between her new dad and mom and the Spy x Household group. She’s a superb lady who needs to be cherished.

However there are lots of mysteries surrounding her life, her dad and mom, age, energy, and previous. The primary half of season one did a fantastic job of preserving us and entertained.

And don’t fear, anime-onlys, this gained’t have spoilers. We all know that Anya is 4 or 5 years previous, used to dwell in a secret laboratory the place she was experimented on and craves pleasure.

She will be able to learn minds however typically misunderstands what she’s listening to. Her favourite issues are peanuts, Director Chimera, penguins, and Loid and Yor.

Although we haven’t realized something about Anya’s organic father, we all know that Anya turned upset when requested about her desire between Yor and her start mom. Anya began crying as she stated, “Mommy.”

Followers know that Anya calls Yor “Mama.” Is Anya’s start mom alive? Might she have been accountable for Anya being experimented on?

Hopefully, we’ll get some solutions when the Spy x Household Half 2 launch date is available in October 2022.