Pyrolysis Oil Market | Recent Status, COVID-19 Impact, Top Players Analysis and Market Demand Forecast | Alterra, Plastic2Oil

Pyrolysis oil refers to a liquid substance obtained in pyrolysis process and subsequent cooling which is a synthetic fuel manufactured as a substitute for petroleum. The product also known as biocrude or bio-oil, is a complex blends of molecules generally comprising of more than 200 different compounds resulting from the depolymerisation of products treated in pyrolysis. This is one of the prominent sources of bio-chemicals and renewable compounds catering various industries.The pyrolysis oil market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.50% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on pyrolysis oil market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increasing demand for pyrolysis oil for generating heat and power is escalating the growth of pyrolysis oil market.The shift towards sustainable and efficient form of fuel across energy sector because of rising environmental concerns and rapid depletion of fossil fuel reserves and growing popularity of various alternative fuels are the major factors driving the growth of pyrolysis oil market.

The major players covered in pyrolysis oil market report are Agilyx, Inc, Alterra, Plastic2Oil, Nexus Fuels, Plastic Advanced Recycling Corp., Brightmark LLC, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Niutech Environment Technology Corporation, Agile Process Chemicals LLP, Klean Industries, BTG Biomass Technology Group, Trident, Pyro-Oil Nig. Ltd., Setra Systems, ETIA Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Divya International, Ecomation Oy, Kingtiger(shanghai) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., ReCor Medical, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

