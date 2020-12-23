Pyrogen Testing Market Set to Reach USD 1,824.5 Million by 2026

According to the research study, the global Pyrogen Testing market in 2019 was approximately USD 800 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,824.5 Million by 2026.

Pyrogens are a thermostable bacterial toxin that prompts an immunologic reaction in humans or test animals when offered parenterally. This testing is used majorly in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical devices organizations to confirm the absence of these toxic in any molecular products or medical devices and ensure the product safety, competence, and use of sanitized resources.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players of the global Pyrogen Testing market are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Hyglos GmbH, Lonza Group, Wako Chemicals USA Inc., Merck KGaA, Ellab A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Wuxi PharmaTech, Inc., and Sanquin.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Kits and Reagents

Services

Instruments

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Test Segmentation Analysis

LAL Test Chromogenic Test Turbidimetric Test Gel Clot Test

In Vitro Pyrogen Test

Rabbit Test

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

Recombinant Factor C Assay (rFC)

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing

Medicals Devices Manufacturing

Others

Market Drivers:

The global Pyrogen Testing market is witnessing major growth owing to the rapid developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries coupled with the increasing trend of R&D investments in life sciences research and industry. Furthermore, the manufacturing of new drugs owing to the increasing occurrences of chronic diseases, and strong government support for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries will aid the expansion of the market. The high expenditure on the new product development in the life science industries and the increasing awareness regarding Pyrogen Testing is likely to trigger significant growth in the global Pyrogen Testing market.

Market Segment Dominance:

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast timeframe

The pyrogens are measured to help check the safety of the pharmaceutical products that are administered parenterally and medical devices. The Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) is used to detect the substances that stimulate human monocytes or monocytic cells, which later lead to fever response.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global Pyrogen Testing market

The rapid industrialization and presence of well-built healthcare infrastructure are the primary factors propelling the Pyrogen Testing market in North America. Additionally, the stringent rules and regulations for the pharmaceutical manufacturing process followed in North America help the market gain momentum in this region.

