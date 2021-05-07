PVDC Coated Films Market: Share, Industry Dynamics, Top Trends and Regional Analysis

This PVDC Coated Films Market research report is a rigorous analysis of the existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. With full devotion, the superior, transparent, and all-inclusive market report is offered to the client that extends their reach to success. All the data, information, statistics, facts, and figures mentioned in this report are very significant to the businesses when it comes to defining the strategies for the production, marketing, sales, promotion, advertising, and distribution of the products and services. A large-scale PVDC Coated Films Market report is the most appropriate solution for the business requirements in many ways which also assists with the informed decision-making and smart working.

B.C. Jindal Group (India), Cosmo Films Ltd. (India) Vibac Group S.p.A. (Italy) SKC, Inc. (US) Vacmet India Ltd. (India) Mondi Group Plc (UK) Innovia Films (UK), SRF Limited (India) Polinas Corporate (Turkey) Kureha Corporation (Japan)

“The PVDC coated films market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.0% and the acrylic coated films market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.”

The global PVDC coated films market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2020 and 2025. The global acrylic coated films market size is projected to grow from USD 672.4 million in 2020 to USD 965.3 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 and 2025. PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films have properties such as superior moisture barrier, excellent aroma barrier, mineral oil barrier, and high dimensional stability. They also possess characteristics such as superior optical properties, low sealing threshold, and high gloss performance. These films are used in packaging, printing, labeling, lamination, and many other applications. These films exhibit a broad sealing range and excellent machinability, which makes them suitable for all packaging machines.

“PP-film type is the fastest-growing film type of PVDC coated and acrylic coated films, in terms of value.”

PVDC coated and acrylic coated PP films offer high gas barrier and excellent seal strength, which enhances the properties of the film. These films also possess good aroma barrier, high stiffness, excellent oxygen & moisture barrier, superior dimensional stability, and low sealing threshold, which makes them suitable for food packaging. Acrylic-coated PP films are useful in the packaging of snacks, cigarettes, and other food items.

“Single-side PVDC coated and acrylic coated is the fastest-growing market by coating side of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films, in terms of value.”

Single-side PVDC coated films account for the major share of the overall market. These films are used in packaging meat, snacks, cheese, and other food products. They are widely used with PVC, which makes them suitable for the packaging of pharmaceutical products, where they are used in the form of blister films. Acrylic films are mostly coated on a single side. Coating done on one side of the film allows the other side to remain untreated. The other side can be coated with PVDC, which increases the shelf life of the product. This type of film is used in food packaging applications.

“Packaging is the fastest-growing application segment of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films, in terms of value.”

The packaging application accounts for the major share in the PVDC coated films market. PVDC coated films offer excellent barrier to oxygen, aroma, and gas. These properties make them useful in the packaging of products such as biscuits, wafers, meat, cheese, and drugs. The acrylic coated films are also available in a transparent form and, hence, are suitable for see-through packaging.

“Food and beverage is the fastest-growing end-use industry of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films, in terms of value.”

Food & beverage is the dominating end-use industry of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films market. Due to the excellent properties of PVDC coating films such as aroma barrier, oil and oxygen barrier, and temperature resistance, they are used in the packaging of wafers, biscuits, meat, and other food products. These films also possess good printability, which allows them to be used in see-through packaging and labeling in the food & beverage industry.

“APAC is the fastest-growing PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films market.”

APAC is one of the major consumers of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films. This is due to the increasing demand for PVDC and acrylic coated films in end-use industries such as food & beverage and health & personal care. The region also has the presence of major manufacturers of PVDC coated films- Cosmo Films Ltd. The presence of major manufacturers is bolstering the demand for PVDC and acrylic coated films in packaging, labelling, and other applications.

Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and manufacturing companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for PVDC and acrylic coated films, which affected the PVDC and acrylic coated films demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the PVDC and acrylic coated films demand during the forecast period.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

– Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27% By Designation – C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

– C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30% By Region– North America- 20%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 15%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,

This report covers the global PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market and forecasts the market size until 2025. The report includes the market segmentation –film type (PP, PVC, PET, and others), Coating side (Single-side coated films and double-side coated films), Application (Packaging, Labelling and others),End-use Industry (Health & personal care and Food & beverage) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA). Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market.

