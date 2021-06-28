PVC Resins Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027| Shin-Etsu Chemical, Westlake Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Inovyn

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global PVC Resins market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global PVC Resins industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on PVC Resins production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global PVC Resins market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global PVC Resins market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global PVC Resins market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global PVC Resins market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PVC Resins Market Research Report: Shin-Etsu Chemical, Westlake Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Inovyn, Orbia, Oxy, Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical, Xinjiang Tianye Group, Beiyuan Chemical, Hanwha Chemical, LG Chem, Kem One, Vynova, Tianjin Dagu Chemical, Junzheng Group, Reliance Industries, Braskem, Hongda Xingye, SCG Chemicals, Taiyo Vinyl

Global PVC Resins Market Segmentation by Product: Ethylene Process, Calcium Carbide Process

Global PVC Resins Market Segmentation by Application: Pipes, Profiles and Fittings, Films and Sheets, Wires and Cables, Flooring and Coating, Others

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global PVC Resins industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global PVC Resins industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global PVC Resins industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global PVC Resins industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global PVC Resins market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global PVC Resins market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the PVC Resins market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global PVC Resins market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the PVC Resins market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ethylene Process

1.2.3 Calcium Carbide Process

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pipes, Profiles and Fittings

1.3.3 Films and Sheets

1.3.4 Wires and Cables

1.3.5 Flooring and Coating

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PVC Resins Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global PVC Resins Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global PVC Resins, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 PVC Resins Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global PVC Resins Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global PVC Resins Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 PVC Resins Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global PVC Resins Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global PVC Resins Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top PVC Resins Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global PVC Resins Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global PVC Resins Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top PVC Resins Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key PVC Resins Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PVC Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global PVC Resins Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Resins Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global PVC Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global PVC Resins Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global PVC Resins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PVC Resins Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PVC Resins Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PVC Resins Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global PVC Resins Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 PVC Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PVC Resins Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global PVC Resins Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 PVC Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global PVC Resins Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 PVC Resins Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 PVC Resins Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global PVC Resins Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PVC Resins Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China PVC Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China PVC Resins Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China PVC Resins Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China PVC Resins Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China PVC Resins Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top PVC Resins Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top PVC Resins Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China PVC Resins Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China PVC Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China PVC Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China PVC Resins Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China PVC Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China PVC Resins Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China PVC Resins Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China PVC Resins Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China PVC Resins Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China PVC Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China PVC Resins Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China PVC Resins Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China PVC Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China PVC Resins Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China PVC Resins Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China PVC Resins Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PVC Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America PVC Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America PVC Resins Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America PVC Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific PVC Resins Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe PVC Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe PVC Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe PVC Resins Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe PVC Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PVC Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America PVC Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America PVC Resins Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America PVC Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.1.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical PVC Resins Products Offered

12.1.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

12.2 Westlake Chemical

12.2.1 Westlake Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Westlake Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Westlake Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Westlake Chemical PVC Resins Products Offered

12.2.5 Westlake Chemical Recent Development

12.3 Formosa Plastics

12.3.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Formosa Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Formosa Plastics PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Formosa Plastics PVC Resins Products Offered

12.3.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

12.4 Inovyn

12.4.1 Inovyn Corporation Information

12.4.2 Inovyn Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Inovyn PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Inovyn PVC Resins Products Offered

12.4.5 Inovyn Recent Development

12.5 Orbia

12.5.1 Orbia Corporation Information

12.5.2 Orbia Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Orbia PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Orbia PVC Resins Products Offered

12.5.5 Orbia Recent Development

12.6 Oxy

12.6.1 Oxy Corporation Information

12.6.2 Oxy Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Oxy PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Oxy PVC Resins Products Offered

12.6.5 Oxy Recent Development

12.7 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical

12.7.1 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical PVC Resins Products Offered

12.7.5 Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical Recent Development

12.8 Xinjiang Tianye Group

12.8.1 Xinjiang Tianye Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Xinjiang Tianye Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Xinjiang Tianye Group PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Xinjiang Tianye Group PVC Resins Products Offered

12.8.5 Xinjiang Tianye Group Recent Development

12.9 Beiyuan Chemical

12.9.1 Beiyuan Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Beiyuan Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Beiyuan Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Beiyuan Chemical PVC Resins Products Offered

12.9.5 Beiyuan Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Hanwha Chemical

12.10.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hanwha Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hanwha Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hanwha Chemical PVC Resins Products Offered

12.10.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Development

12.11 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.11.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical PVC Resins Products Offered

12.11.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

12.12 Kem One

12.12.1 Kem One Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kem One Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Kem One PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kem One Products Offered

12.12.5 Kem One Recent Development

12.13 Vynova

12.13.1 Vynova Corporation Information

12.13.2 Vynova Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Vynova PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Vynova Products Offered

12.13.5 Vynova Recent Development

12.14 Tianjin Dagu Chemical

12.14.1 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Tianjin Dagu Chemical PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Products Offered

12.14.5 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Recent Development

12.15 Junzheng Group

12.15.1 Junzheng Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Junzheng Group Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Junzheng Group PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Junzheng Group Products Offered

12.15.5 Junzheng Group Recent Development

12.16 Reliance Industries

12.16.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

12.16.2 Reliance Industries Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Reliance Industries PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Reliance Industries Products Offered

12.16.5 Reliance Industries Recent Development

12.17 Braskem

12.17.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.17.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Braskem PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Braskem Products Offered

12.17.5 Braskem Recent Development

12.18 Hongda Xingye

12.18.1 Hongda Xingye Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hongda Xingye Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Hongda Xingye PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Hongda Xingye Products Offered

12.18.5 Hongda Xingye Recent Development

12.19 SCG Chemicals

12.19.1 SCG Chemicals Corporation Information

12.19.2 SCG Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 SCG Chemicals PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 SCG Chemicals Products Offered

12.19.5 SCG Chemicals Recent Development

12.20 Taiyo Vinyl

12.20.1 Taiyo Vinyl Corporation Information

12.20.2 Taiyo Vinyl Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Taiyo Vinyl PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Taiyo Vinyl Products Offered

12.20.5 Taiyo Vinyl Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 PVC Resins Industry Trends

13.2 PVC Resins Market Drivers

13.3 PVC Resins Market Challenges

13.4 PVC Resins Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PVC Resins Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

