PVC Pipes Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “PVC Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global PVC pipes market reached a volume of 21.32 Million Tons in 2020. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are manufactured using vinyl and plastic, along with numerous additives. Rust-, tear- and chemical- resistant in nature, these pipes have a smooth interior wall surface, which reduces friction and resistance to fluids. They are also safe, non-toxic and reliable while being extremely durable, affordable and lightweight. These pipes are highly energy-efficient as they utilize lesser energy and fewer resources during the production process and are completely recyclable. This has resulted in their widespread utilization in sewer lines, irrigation, water systems and underground wiring, where they are increasingly replacing conventionally used materials, such as metal and concrete pipes.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global PVC Pipes Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of PVC pipes for piping and drainage purposes. Moreover, PVC pipes can handle high water pressure while being inert in nature and resistant to bacterial growth. This makes them ideal for drinking water supply and fluid transportation systems. Additionally, the flexibility and durability of these pipes enable them to withstand rigorous shaking and extreme movement. As a result, they are gaining widespread prominence in disaster- and earthquake-prone zones. The market is further driven by the significant growth in the residential sector across the globe. Since the upcoming housing projects are now being equipped with high-tech fire sprinkler systems with PVC pipes to combat fatal fire breakouts, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, manufacturers are also engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced technology applying molecular orientation in the manufacturing process of PVC pipes. This, in turn, has led to the development of PVC-O (oriented) pipes that are more sustainable and energy-efficient in nature. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

Based on the application, irrigation represents the largest segment in the market. Other major application segments include water supply, sewerage, plumbing, HVAC, and oil and gas.

On the geographical front, Asia holds the leading position in the market. The other major regions include Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key player. Some of these players include China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Fujian Aton Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co Ltd., Hebei Bosoar Pipe Co. Ltd., Pipelife Austria Gmbh & Co KG, and Plásticos Ferro S.L.

