Polyvinyl chloride Market Business Opportunities To Reviewed In New Report  

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the third-most widely produced polymer, after polyethylene and polypropylene. PVC is one the most widely used plastics and is produced by polymerization of the monomer vinyl chloride. PVC has an amorphous structure with polar chlorine atoms and has fire retardant properties and oil/chemical resistance. PVC is widely used in construction, packaging, automotive and electrical industries due to the various properties such as light weight, good mechanical strength, abrasion resistance and toughness associated with it. PVC can be bifurcated into two basic forms: rigid and flexible. The rigid form of PVC can be used in manufacturing of pipes, doors and windows and plastic bottles. The flexible form of PVC can be used in plumbing, electrical cable insulation, imitation leather and signage.

On the basis of product type, PVC market is classified as wire and cable, pipes and fittings, bottles and others. Based on the application, PVC market is divided into two segments: rigid polyvinyl chloride and flexible polyvinyl chloride. The PVC market is also segmented on the basis of their end-users: automotive, electrical, construction, packaging and others.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for PVC market accounting for more than 50% of the global PVC market. Asia Pacific region is expected to show a good growth rate over a forecasted period due to high growth potential of building and construction industry. China represents the largest market for PVC in the Asia Pacific region. Europe is the second largest market for PVC, followed by North America.

The market of Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is expected to witness a double digit growth rate in the coming years. Some of the major drivers contributing the overall market growth of Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market include high growth in the building and construction sector, high growth in the automobile industry and growing medical devices. Some of the major restraints for PVC market include increasing competition from steel and concrete pipes and prohibited use of PVC in the construction of green building.

Some of the major companies operating in the PVC market include

Occidental Petroleum Corporation,

Solvay S.A.,

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.,

Formosa Plastics Group,

Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd,

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.,

Mexichem S.A.B.,

KEM one

Axiall Corporation.

The various products of superhard material include cemented carbides, tool steels, ceramics and diamond. Cement carbide is generally used in industrial applications for machining tough materials such as carbon steel or stainless steel. The superhard material market is segmented in the following three categories: monocrystalline superhard, composite superhard materials and super-hard materials and tools. Monocrystalline superhard materials include diamond and cubic boron nitride.

Composite superhard materials include clad sheet for oil and gas, clad sheet for cutting tools, clad sheet and wire drawing die blanks used for coal and mining. Super-hard materials and tools include polycrystalline diamond drawing dies, diamond saw blades, diamond drill bits, diamond discs and diamond cutting tools.

Due to their incomparable hardness, superhard materials can scratch and shape any object, hence it used in a wide range of industrial operations related to turning, cutting, drilling, boring and grinding. Superhard materials are used in many industries including aerospace, alternative energy, automotive, chemical processing, infrastructure and construction, die & mold, electronic, general machining, mining, oil & gas, paper & pulp, power generation, railroads and shipbuilding. Application of superhard material in these industries includes abrasive, coating, cutting tool, general medical, precision part, refractory parts, sensors, semiconductor fabrication, subsystem components and wear parts polishing.

In 2013, affected by the insufficient demand from downstream petroleum, construction and metal cutting machine tool and due to the sluggish economy, superhard material and products industry’s growth was slowed down and many companies were facing high operating costs due to this reason. In view of this, SF Diamond Co., Ltd, BOSUN Tools Co., Ltd, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd, and some other companies adopted number of measures to expand their existing production capacity and extend their industrial chain to enhance their operational capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for superhard material. China contributes the largest share of superhard material market in Asia-Pacific region generating about 90% of global output and become the top producer of manmade diamond. The superhard material market in China reached about USD 2 billion in 2013, accounting about 21.8% of global market share in superhard material. Market of superhard material in North America and Europe region is driven by improving economy, intensifying manufacturing activity and the ensuing rise in demand for machine tools that used for various industrial operations.

Major companies operating in global superhard material market are Zhongnan Diamond Co.,Ltd, Zhengzhou Sino Crystal Diamond Co., Ltd, Henan Huanghe, SF Diamond Bosun Tools, KingDream Public, Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd, Zhengzhou New Asia Superhard Material Composite Co., Ltd., Henan Yalong Diamond Tools Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Haimingrun Industrial Co., Ltd., Zhengzhou Research Institute for Abrasives & Grinding, Monte Bianco Diamond Applications Co., Ltd., King strong Material Engineering Ltd, CR Gems Diamond Co., Ltd, Anhui Hongjing New Material Co., Ltd, Funik Ultra hard Material Co., Ltd, Henan Yalong Superhard Materials Co.,Ltd, Zhengzhou Realy Superabrasives Co.,Ltd and BOSUN Tools Co., Ltd.

