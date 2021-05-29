Putschist leader in Mali takes office as president | free press

He was the former leader of a military coup in August 2020. Now Assimi Goita has been proclaimed President of Mali.

Bamako (dpa) – In Mali, putschist leader Assimi Goita has been named the new interim president. The constitutional court of the West African crisis state handed over official duties to the colonel on Friday evening (local time) in the capital Bamako.

Goita led a military coup last August that overthrew President-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Earlier this week, the military also forced previous interim President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane to resign.

A Constitutional Court decree now says that Goita “must lead the transition process to the end”. Most recently, he was vice president. Bah N’Daw and Ouane should have ensured the return to civilian rule in Mali and prepared elections. They have since been arrested. They are now free again.

The international community – including the UN, Germany and France – had condemned the imprisonment. The Bundeswehr is deployed with several hundred soldiers in Mali.

The EU has been active in Mali since 2013 with a military training mission. The aim is to support the armed forces in the region with advice and training, so that they can effectively counter threats from terrorist groups. Islamist terrorist groups have been active in the unstable crisis state for years.

