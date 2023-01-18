Putin suddenly claims that representatives of “many European countries” took part in the Siege of Leningrad

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has all of a sudden said that representatives of “many European nations” took half within the Siege of Leningrad throughout World Conflict II.

Supply: Putin throughout occasions marking the eightieth anniversary of the breakthrough of the Siege of Leningrad

Quote: “Representatives of many European nations took half within the Siege of Leningrad and dedicated crimes. We’ve got by no means talked about this earlier than due to a sure tolerance and so as to not spoil relations, to not destroy the background of our relationships.

Nevertheless it was not solely on the Leningrad entrance, it was in every single place, simply have a look at the blue division close to Stalingrad [a unit of volunteers from Francoist Spain within the German Army on the Eastern Front during World War II – ed.].”

Particulars: On the similar time, the occupiers’ chief didn’t say which European nations he had meant.

Putin is a well known connoisseur of different historical past. Particularly, he believes that Ukraine was created by Lenin.

The dictator has even written a number of pseudo-historical articles about Ukrainians and Russians being “one nation”.

