Putin Says Wagner Can Keep Fighting for Russia, but Without Prigozhin

Three weeks after a short mutiny in Russia by the Wagner mercenary group, President Vladimir V. Putin stated its troops might hold combating, however with out their controversial chief, whereas the federal government of Belarus stated some Wagner fighters have been there, coaching its forces.

The way forward for Wagner and its personnel, who’ve performed an necessary position in Mr. Putin’s warfare in opposition to Ukraine, stays doubtful, a part of the dissension and turmoil within the Russian army hierarchy that has spilled into public view because the riot. However the Russian chief made clear that he intends to sideline the Wagner boss Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, who directed the rebellion.

Mr. Putin, in an interview printed late on Thursday, gave an account of a three-hour assembly within the Kremlin, simply days after the rebellion, with Mr. Prigozhin and his high commanders. Mr. Putin, who has tried exhausting because the mutiny to display his unassailable management over state affairs, introduced himself within the interview as a coolheaded arbiter towering above the tumult, and portrayed the mutiny as a minor inside dispute that he had resolved.

He stated he had praised Wagner fighters for his or her army feats, and recommended {that a} totally different Wagner chief take over from Mr. Prigozhin, in line with Kommersant, a Russian enterprise each day that, together with a journalist from state tv, carried out the interview. He stated he advised the Wagner troops that he “regretted that that they had appeared dragged” into the mutiny, showing to pin the blame on Mr. Prigozhin.