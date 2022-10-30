IRYNA BALACHUK – SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 11:49

Russian Overseas Minister Sergei Lavrov has reported that Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, was nonetheless prepared for negotiations concerning Ukraine.

Supply: Kremlin-aligned information shops RIA Novosti and RT

Quote from Lavrov: “[We are] prepared to speak with the West about decreasing tensions, however provided that there are real looking proposals based mostly on an equal strategy.”

Particulars: Lavrov additionally added that the management of Russia, “particularly Putin, continues to be prepared for negotiations concerning Ukraine.”

He reported that over the past six months, “there have been a number of initiatives coming from the People, and another Western colleagues who requested for cellphone conversations with the Russian chief”.

Lavrov additionally stated that sure international ministers would flip to him with the identical enchantment, and he would all the time reply positively.

The Russian international minister additionally added that Vladimir Putin had repeatedly stated that Russia by no means did – and by no means does – flip down a suggestion of negotiations; it was allegedly “Ukraine [that refused talks] beneath direct directions from its Western sponsors”.

Lavrov’s assertion doesn’t make it clear whether or not the management of the Russian Federation is prepared for negotiations with the president of Ukraine, or whether or not it is able to discuss with the “collective West”, which Putin accuses of escalating the tensions.

Background:

On 27 October, on the plenary session of the Valdai Worldwide Dialogue Membership in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose armies attacked Ukraine and violated the world order, stated that eventually the West must begin an “dialogue on an equal footing”.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian president, acknowledged {that a} foundation for talks between Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden may very well be the will of the US to hearken to “Russia’s considerations” about safety ensures.

