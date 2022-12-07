Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Sputnik through Reuters

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies have already got a plan in place to flee the nation as soon as issues go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding declare on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed supply that he mentioned had “insider” info on the entire affair.

The evacuation plan, based on Gallyamov, obtained underway again within the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”

“Because the title implies, it’s a few seek for new land to go to in case it turns into utterly uncomfortable within the homeland. The chief’s entourage has not dominated out that he’ll lose the conflict, be stripped of energy, and should urgently evacuate someplace,” Gallyamov wrote.

Putin’s interior circle first thought of a plan to evacuate to China, Gallyamov mentioned, however later thought higher of it, fearing the possibilities of “cooperation” from the Chinese language had been slim, particularly since they despise “losers.” Now, he mentioned, the main focus has shifted to both Argentina or Venezuela, with Putin ally Igor Sechin presently overseeing an evacuation plan for the latter nation.

Explosive Leak of ‘Presidential Lockdown Order’ Roils Kremlin

The plan is up to now alongside, Gallyamov mentioned, that Sechin’s “right-hand man” at Rosneft “formally resigned” from the oil big to deal with “on-site work.”

Citing two sources near the presidential administration and a supply in Rosneft, the Telegram channel Mozhem Obyasnit additionally stories that high-ranking officers have already begun shopping for up actual property and dealing on getting residency rights in Venezuela. These decrease on the totem-pole within the presidential administration and Russian authorities are in search of residency in Ecuador, Paraguay, and Argentina, based on that report.

Particularly, a supply was quoted saying, Russian officers have snatched up property on Venezuela’s Margarita Island, the place they’re assured they’ll be secure from extradition.

“The island of Margarita in Venezuela is their native Courchevel,” the supply was quoted saying, evaluating the would-be Kremlin hideout to the well-known French Alps ski resort.

Conceding that he had no additional particulars, Gallyamov mentioned the sheer reality of an evacuation plan “is sufficient to perceive” that “after they say ‘all the pieces goes based on plan,’ it’s value asking which one. They appear to have many a couple of plan.”

His bombshell claims got here because the Russian chief performed down stories of record-low morale amongst Russian troops fed up along with his fledgling conflict 9 months after it began. Myriad stories have emerged in latest weeks of draftees fleeing their bases en masse after their complaints of shoddy gear and provides went ignored. And the rise of troops’ family publicly blasting the so-called “particular army operation” has even led some specialists to counsel it might be the tipping level to a full-blown civil conflict.

In line with Putin, nevertheless, all the pieces’s fantastic.

“There are not any issues with desertion within the zone of the [special military operation]. There have been remoted incidents, however on the entire, there’s nothing like that. … Are there individuals who go away their positions? Sure, that has occurred. It’s occurring much less and fewer,” Putin claimed Wednesday whereas assembly with members of the nation’s human rights council.

He additionally denied stories by human rights teams that “camps” have been arrange the place a whole lot of Russian defectors have been forcibly held in basements, claiming such stories are “pretend.”

Warning that the conflict is more likely to be a “lengthy course of,” Putin went on to hail the seizure of recent Ukrainian territories (whereas failing to say that Ukraine has already gained a few of them again) and provided an ominous outlook on the prospects of a nuclear conflict.

“Such a risk is rising. Why deny it?”

