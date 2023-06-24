Putin Embraced Turmoil. Now It Is Rattling His Leadership.

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia at all times appeared to thrive on chaos. Now it threatens to eat him.

For the previous few months, because the mercenary chieftain Yevgeny V. Prigozhin escalated his feud with the Russian army, Mr. Putin didn’t publicly reveal any discomfort together with his diatribes. The silence fostered the sort of political ambiguity that has lengthy been a trademark of Mr. Putin’s rule: a administration fashion during which he appeared snug with conflicts among the many elite as a result of they saved potential rivals in test, whereas underscoring that final authority at all times rested with the president himself.

Now that strategy has backfired. On Saturday Mr. Prigozhin’s forces seized management of key army services within the southwestern metropolis of Rostov-on-Don and threatened to march to Moscow, creating essentially the most dramatic problem to Mr. Putin’s rule since he was named Russia’s performing president on Dec. 31, 1999.

Mr. Putin’s tolerance of Mr. Prigozhin’s outbursts this 12 months could have served his political functions, however it prompted officers shocked by Mr. Prigozhin’s verbal assaults on Russia’s high brass to conclude that he loved the president’s tacit help, analysts mentioned. It additionally additional emboldened Mr. Prigozhin.