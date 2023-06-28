Putin Casts Rebellion as Proof of Russian Solidity as Belarus Takes Prigozhin In

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Tuesday tried to recast the weekend rise up by the mercenary chief Yevgeny V. Prigozhin as a heroic episode for a rock-solid Russian state, whereas neighboring Belarus mentioned Mr. Prigozhin had gone into exile there, and signaled that it could be open to taking in his battle-hardened troops, as properly.

Russia’s home intelligence company mentioned it was dropping its felony investigation of Mr. Prigozhin, who drove fighters from his Wagner group towards Moscow earlier than standing down on Saturday, and the Protection Ministry mentioned that Wagner was making ready at hand over its heavy tools to the army.

However even because the Kremlin projected an air of management and stability, prime officers made clear that the fallout was not completed, signaling that it would root out individuals who had been tied to the mercenary chief or who had been insufficiently steadfast in help of Mr. Putin throughout the disaster.

In a televised assembly with army service members in Moscow, Mr. Putin recommended that Mr. Prigozhin — whose identify he has refused to utter publicly in latest days — or folks linked to him may be responsible of graft. He mentioned that Mr. Prigozhin, a catering magnate, had made roughly $1 billion from army catering contracts prior to now 12 months, and that the federal government had spent one other $1 billion supporting the Wagner forces who’ve been brutally efficient in combating for Russia in Ukraine.