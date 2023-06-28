Putin Casts Rebellion as Proof of Russian Solidity as Belarus Takes Prigozhin In
President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Tuesday tried to recast the weekend rise up by the mercenary chief Yevgeny V. Prigozhin as a heroic episode for a rock-solid Russian state, whereas neighboring Belarus mentioned Mr. Prigozhin had gone into exile there, and signaled that it could be open to taking in his battle-hardened troops, as properly.
Russia’s home intelligence company mentioned it was dropping its felony investigation of Mr. Prigozhin, who drove fighters from his Wagner group towards Moscow earlier than standing down on Saturday, and the Protection Ministry mentioned that Wagner was making ready at hand over its heavy tools to the army.
However even because the Kremlin projected an air of management and stability, prime officers made clear that the fallout was not completed, signaling that it would root out individuals who had been tied to the mercenary chief or who had been insufficiently steadfast in help of Mr. Putin throughout the disaster.
In a televised assembly with army service members in Moscow, Mr. Putin recommended that Mr. Prigozhin — whose identify he has refused to utter publicly in latest days — or folks linked to him may be responsible of graft. He mentioned that Mr. Prigozhin, a catering magnate, had made roughly $1 billion from army catering contracts prior to now 12 months, and that the federal government had spent one other $1 billion supporting the Wagner forces who’ve been brutally efficient in combating for Russia in Ukraine.
“I would like everybody to know this: The help for the Wagner group was fully supplied by the state,” Mr. Putin mentioned, earlier than concluding with a warning: “I hope that in the middle of this work, nobody stole something — or, let’s say, didn’t steal a lot — however we will definitely resolve this.”
It continued a shift within the opaque energy dynamics of Russia’s ruling elite, the place cronyism and corruption can supply a tolerated path to affect and riches — until the folks concerned run afoul of these on the prime. What the president didn’t acknowledge was that Mr. Prigozhin rose to prominence and wealth based mostly totally on his longtime former closeness to Mr. Putin, himself.
The chairman of Russia’s decrease home of Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, directed lawmakers to find out which authorities officers had fled Moscow throughout the rise up and declared that “this ought to be punished.”
In a grandly choreographed and televised outside look on the Kremlin, Mr. Putin descended a protracted, red-carpeted staircase and delivered a speech from a stage on the medieval-era Cathedral Sq., which was adopted by a gun salute and music from a army band. He paid tribute to the troops and safety forces who he mentioned had proven “dedication and braveness” in defending Moscow on Saturday as Wagner forces superior to inside 125 miles of the capital.
“A few of our comrades in arms died within the confrontation with the mutineers,” he mentioned. “Airmen. They didn’t flinch, and, with honor, carried out their order and their army responsibility.”
Mr. Putin’s busy day earlier than the tv cameras confirmed that the Kremlin was intent on taking management of the general public narrative after Russia’s incapability to stop a insurgent power from seizing a serious metropolis and advancing lots of of miles towards Moscow shocked the world. Wagner’s seize of Rostov-on-Don and march on the capital appeared to threaten civil conflict — and presumably catastrophe for Russia’s conflict effort in Ukraine — till it ended abruptly on Saturday.
President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of Belarus mentioned that in a telephone name on Saturday, Mr. Putin, his shut ally, raised the choice of merely killing Mr. Prigozhin, however that he had satisfied the Russian president “to not do something rash.” His model of the dialog couldn’t be verified independently, and the Kremlin didn’t instantly touch upon it.
Mr. Lukashenko performed middleman within the deal that halted the rise up and supplied asylum to Mr. Prigozhin, with the promise that he wouldn’t be prosecuted by Russia.
A Russian-registered jet that has been linked to the Wagner boss flew on Tuesday from Russia to Belarus, in response to flight monitoring web sites, and Belarus’s state information service mentioned he had arrived within the nation. There was no affirmation from Mr. Prigozhin himself.
Talking at a ceremony honoring army officers in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, Mr. Lukashenko mentioned he had mentioned along with his protection minister, Viktor G. Khrenin, the opportunity of welcoming Wagner fighters to his nation. “Khrenin mentioned, ‘It will not hassle me to have such a unit within the military,’” Mr. Lukashenko mentioned. He added that he had replied, “I agree. Discuss to them.”
He mentioned he had supplied Wagner an “deserted” army base, however harassed that no camps had been being constructed specifically for the mercenary group. His feedback had been recorded and broadcast by Belarusian state media.
The standing of Wagner troops in Ukraine, whose numbers Mr. Prigozhin has estimated at 25,000, gave the impression to be on the coronary heart of his break with the Kremlin. For months he has accused the army hierarchy, significantly Protection Minister Sergei Ok. Shoigu, of incompetence within the conflict in opposition to Ukraine, and of depriving Wagner of wanted sources.
Mr. Prigozhin mentioned on Monday that he by no means meant to overthrow the federal government, however recommended that he had aimed to oust army leaders like Mr. Shoigu. His short-lived rebellion, he mentioned, “was to stop the destruction of Wagner and to carry to justice these individuals who, by their unprofessional actions, made an enormous variety of errors.”
Final month, the federal government ordered that every one irregular forces combating in Ukraine signal contracts with the Protection Ministry by July 1, this coming Saturday, stripping Wagner of its independence. Mr. Prigozhin protested bitterly that his power was being destroyed and mentioned most of his troops wouldn’t signal, however Mr. Putin backed the order, definitively siding with the ministry within the energy wrestle.
Mr. Shoigu has been featured prominently in state media information protection during the last two days, in what gave the impression to be a present of stability and a vote of confidence. He was seen at Mr. Putin’s speech on Tuesday, at a gathering with Mr. Putin on Monday and in a video launched on Monday exhibiting the protection minister visiting army positions, apparently days earlier.
Mr. Lukashenko on Tuesday supplied his first public perception into how the rebellion ended, presenting himself as a central determine within the drama, together with some veiled criticism of all concerned, together with Mr. Putin.
He spoke with Mr. Putin at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, he mentioned, they usually mentioned the opportunity of killing the Wagner chief. He mentioned he had urged warning, and had assured the Russian chief that “a foul peace is healthier than any conflict.”
Later, he mentioned, he spoke with Mr. Prigozhin, making an attempt to steer him to face down and warning him that the Russians would “squash him like a bug.”
“It was distinctive,” he mentioned of the dialog with Mr. Prigozhin. “There have been 10 instances extra swear phrases — I later analyzed — than regular vocabulary.”
Mr. Lukashenko appeared to acknowledge that the stress between Mr. Shoigu and Mr. Prigozhin had been allowed to spiral uncontrolled. “Two individuals who fought on the entrance collided,” he mentioned.
The Belarusian chief mentioned that neither he, Mr. Putin nor Mr. Prigozhin had emerged as “heroes” from the weekend upheaval — they’d “missed the state of affairs, after which we thought that it could resolve, but it surely didn’t resolve.”
“It was painful to look at the occasions that passed off within the south of Russia,” he added. “Not just for me. Lots of our residents took them to coronary heart as a result of the Fatherland is one.”
Mr. Lukashenko has managed to carry onto energy for 29 years, however at a value. Belarus has more and more grow to be a repressive vassal state of Russia, handled as a pariah by the West and depending on Moscow for help. He obtained Kremlin backing in 2020, when he violently crushed a democracy motion difficult his declare to a landslide re-election win. In 2022 he let Mr. Putin use Belarus’s territory as a staging floor for his invasion of Ukraine, and he not too long ago allowed Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in his nation.
He was motivated to intervene within the Wagner mutiny, Mr. Lukashenko mentioned bluntly, as a result of “if Russia collapses, we are going to stay below the rubble — we are going to all die.”
Like Mr. Lukashenko, Viktor V. Zolotov, the top of Russia’s nationwide guard, could have come out forward within the energy wrestle. He instructed reporters after Mr. Putin’s speech that he was “always in contact with the president” throughout the rise up and that his troops had been able to “battle to the demise” to defend Moscow.
Mr. Zolotov, a former bodyguard to Mr. Putin, mentioned he had already mentioned with the president the necessity to present his power — which is separate from the army — with “tanks and long-range heavy weaponry.”
“This can be a very pressing query proper now,” he mentioned, in response to the Tass state information company. “We’ll introduce this into the forces.”