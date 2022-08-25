Other than all the brand new seasonal weapons in Future 2 Season 18, Bungie has added new gear to the playlist actions.

Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit have gotten new additions to their loot swimming pools, most of that are obtainable through completion. Every exercise obtained one new weapon, consisting of recent perks and a wide range of archetypes.

The gear in query comes within the type of a Hand Cannon known as Pure Poetry. It’s an Aggressive Framed 120 RPM weapon, which sits within the Kinetic slot of the stock.

Since it’s a playlist-exclusive weapon, Pure Poetry comes with a complete of 24 perks within the final two columns, making it tougher for gamers to amass simply the best combo.

This text lists the perks required for the brand new Pure Poetry Hand Cannon in Future 2 PvP.

Disclaimer: This text is subjective and depends solely on the author’s opinion.

Finest perk combos for Pure Poetry Hand Cannon in Future 2 PvP (2022)

1) Find out how to purchase and utilization

Pure Poetry might be acquired as a drop from the Vanguard Ops playlist completion. The drop charge right here is random, so gamers can solely hope to get the weapon to drop alongside the perks they need, apart from 24 others. Having so many perks means the weapon has lots to supply for each Future 2 PvP and PvE.

Whereas Hand Cannons haven’t any Champion mods tied to them, Aggressive Framed weapons normally deal plenty of injury in PvE, which might be deadly with the best perks. On the identical time, 120 RPM Hand Cannons are identified to dominate the enjoying area of Guardians, the place the archetype holds supreme rule in each Affect and Vary.

Pure Poetry has been a shock addition to the roster this season, with well-known perks corresponding to Outlaw, Swashbuckler, Rampage, Opening Shot, and Eye of the Storm.

2) PvP finest perk combos

PvP god roll for the Pure Poetry Hand Cannon (Picture through Future 2 Gunsmith)

It’s no shock that Aggressive Framed Hand Cannons are extensively liked in Future 2 PvP, regardless of their nerf final 12 months.

Whereas most Adaptive Frames do maintain a candle in entrance of 120 RPM, it’s nonetheless one of many longest-running sandbox debates of all time. Pure Poetry, nonetheless, is the primary ever Hand Cannon from any archetype to have the Hakke Breach Armaments trait.

Alongside that, gamers can search for the next perks on this Hand Cannon:

Polygonal Rifling for elevated Stability.

Excessive Caliber Rounds for elevated Vary and flinching opposing Guardians.

Outlaw for sooner reloads on precision kills.

Rampage for a 33% injury will increase after 3x stack of kills.

As talked about earlier than, there are 24 perks on this weapon, so any perks remotely appropriate for PvP will work properly. To say some, Perpetual Movement with Eye of the Storm and Tunnel Imaginative and prescient with Opening Shot are nice combos in PvP.

Pure Poetry comes with a base injury falloff of 24m on the hip hearth and 35m whereas aiming.

The one draw back is the reload velocity, which might be improved by rolling a masterwork on prime of the Outlaw perk or having a Photo voltaic subclass outfitted with the Elemental Capacitor perk.

