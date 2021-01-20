Pure Coconut Water Market is growing at a CAGR of 18.9% & to reach $6.81 billion by 2027

Coconut is a versatile product and has multiple health benefits. Furthermore, products derived from coconut have multiple applications in food & beverage and cosmetics industries. The global pure coconut water market was valued at $2.04 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $6.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Key benefits for stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the protein ingredients market with current and future trends to identify the imminent investment pockets in the market.

• Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2019 to 2027 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces model of the industry demonstrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of buyers, and bargaining power of suppliers operating in the market.

• Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

• Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices, followed by the leading market players across various regions.

The key players profiled in this report include are Vita Coco, Harmless Harvest, C2o Pure Coconut Water, Llc, Taste Nirvana, Craze Foods Ltd, Goya Foods, Inc, Foco Pure Coconut Water, Cococoast, Wai Koko Coconut Water, And Mojo Organics Inc.

Key market segments

• By Packaging Type

o Plastic Bottles

o Tetra Packs

o Cans

• Flavor

o Original Flavor

o Fruit Flavor

o Chocolate Flavor

o Others

• By Portion Size

o Small Portion Size (less than 600ml)

o Large Portion Size (more than 600ml)

• By End User

o Household

o Food Services

o Catering Services

o Others

• By Distribution Channel

o Direct Distribution

o Retail Distribution

 Hypermarket/Supermarket

 Convenience Stores

 Retail Pharmacies

 E-commerce

 Others

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Turkey, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The report clearly shows that the Pure Coconut Water industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

