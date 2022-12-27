Purdy’s ascension no longer a surprise for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Brock Purdy stepped in as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, his early success was initially seen as a shock.

Now that the final choose on this yr’s draft has stored up that stage of play for 3 straight begins, it is turning into anticipated.

Purdy joined some illustrious firm along with his third straight profitable begin with two landing passes, main the 49ers to their eighth straight win in a 37-20 victory over Washington on Saturday.

Purdy’s play has ensured that the surging Niners (11-4) have proven no indicators of slowing down after turning the offense over to their third-string quarterback.

San Francisco is assured of not less than the No. 3 seed within the NFC playoffs and nonetheless have an opportunity to maneuver up if Minnesota and Philadelphia falter down the stretch.

“At this level, we all know who precisely who he’s,” receiver Brandon Aiyuk stated about Purdy. “No person’s stunned anymore. We all know who Brock Purdy is. He got here out, performed an excellent sport, managed the offense, managed the huddle, managed the sport.”

Purdy’s fast ascent from an unknown Mr. Irrelevant to a key part to one of many NFC’s prime contenders has been spectacular.

He threw two TD passes in a reduction effort of a Week 13 win in opposition to Miami after which has gained his first three begins, throwing two landing passes in every sport.

He joined Corridor of Famer Kurt Warner as the one QBs since 1950 to win their first three begins, whereas not less than two TD passes every sport.

“I nonetheless have that very same hearth and drive as earlier than I wasn’t taking part in,” Purdy stated. “I need to go in and I need to show to my teammates and earn the respect each play, each snap, each drive, that form of mentality. So, I simply acquired to remind myself to not lose that keenness and that fireplace and that it’s by no means straightforward.”

Purdy has made it look straightforward, profiting from an offense that options a number of star playmakers and an elite play-caller in coach Kyle Shanahan.

Whereas Purdy’s largest accountability is to get the ball into the fingers of gamers resembling Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, he has additionally proven a capability to stretch the sphere.

Story continues

He threw his third TD pass that traveled at least 25 yards downfield on Saturday to Kittle, one shy of the full quantity of these TDs the Niners had as a crew since 2020.

WHAT’S WORKING

Purdy to Kittle connection. Purdy has related with Kittle for two touchdown passes in back-to-back video games. Kittle has 10 catches for 213 yards and 4 TDs the previous two weeks, giving him a career-high eight TD receptions on the season. Kittle is the primary Niners tight finish for the reason that merger with back-to-back video games with a number of TD catches. The final participant to do it for San Francisco earlier than Kittle was receiver Terrell Owens in 2002.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

Crimson zone offense. San Francisco acquired contained in the 20 5 occasions Saturday and turned these journeys into just one landing. They acquired stopped on fourth down from the 15 on opening drive and settled for 3 area objectives within the second half, together with on drives that began on the Washington 11 and 25 following turnovers.

“Any time you get the ball that a lot within the purple zone and solely have one landing to point out for it, that was disappointing,” Shanahan stated.

STOCK UP

DE Nick Bosa had two extra sacks and a forced fumble to burnish his candidacy for Defensive Participant of the Yr. Bosa leads the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks and is 2 shy of Aldon Smith’s franchise file set in 2012. Bosa is the fourth participant since sacks turned an official stat in 1982 to have not less than one in 12 video games in a season.

STOCK DOWN

CB Samuel Womack. The rookie was pressured into motion when Charvarius Ward left briefly within the second half and was instantly picked on by Washington. Womack was overwhelmed by Terry McLaurin for a 51-yard catch within the third quarter that arrange a TD for the Commanders.

INJURIES

Garoppolo acquired the forged off his damaged foot and is in a strolling boot, however there are not any additional updates. … WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) is making progress and would possibly have the ability to apply later this week. … DL Kerry Hyder (ankle) is anticipated to return to apply this week. … RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is making progress and will return to apply both late this week or early subsequent week.

KEY NUMBERS

139.7 — That is Purdy’s passer score on throws of not less than 10 yards downfield since changing Garoppolo. He’s 21 for 29 for 476 yards, 5 TDs and one INT on these throws.

WHAT’S NEXT

San Francisco visits Las Vegas on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL