Punjab Dairy Market Share, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Scope and Driving Factors by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dairy Industry in Punjab: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the punjab dairy market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

Dairy products are made using the milk of milch animals like sheep, cows, goats, and buffaloes. They play a vital role in the everyday diet as they are rich in calcium, protein, zinc, fats, potassium, and magnesium. They also aid in strengthening bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis, and maintaining blood pressure. As a result, their consumption is increasing across Punjab.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Punjab Dairy Market Trends:

The surging population, along with inflating income levels, represents one of the major factors driving the sales of dairy products in Punjab. Moreover, altering eating habits and the growing health consciousness among individuals are positively influencing the demand for organic dairy products in the state. Apart from this, due to the growing working population, there is a considerable rise in the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products. Thus, in confluence with the subsidies provided by the Government of India to promote the production of dairy products is strengthening the market growth in the state.

Punjab Dairy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Milkfed (Verka)

Chanakya Dairy

Amul and Supreme Agro Foods Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type.

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

