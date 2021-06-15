Pumpkin Seeds Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand-Persistence Market Research

Pumpkin Seed is the edible seeds of pumpkin and are also known as pepita which is a Mexican term for “little seed of squash”. Pumpkin seeds are rich in nutrients having a high content of protein, dietary fiber and numerous micronutrients. Pumpkin seeds can be boiled, baked or eaten raw. Pumpkin seeds also contain antioxidants like carotenoids and vitamin E.

Pumpkin Seeds have several health benefits and can help improve various physical conditions including prostate and bladder problems as well as depression. Pumpkin seeds are commonly used as ingredient in Mexican cuisine and are also roasted and served as a snack.

Pumpkin Seeds Market: Segmentation:

Pumpkin Seeds market can be segmented into nature, form, end use and distribution channel.

On the basis of nature, pumpkin seeds can be segmented into organic and conventional. Owing to the rising demand for organic products by consumers in the global market, organic pumpkin seeds is being expected to surge in terms of value sales.

On the basis of form, Pumpkin Seeds can be segmented into Raw, liquid and powder. Pumpkin Oil is used in large scale in the healthcare sectors well as in the food industry especially in Mexican cuisine. As a result, the volume share of Pumpkin Seed in its liquid form is greater than its powder form.

On the basis of end use, Pumpkin Seeds can be segmented into Food Industry, HORECA, Cosmetics Industry and Healthcare Industry. Owing to its large scale application of pumpkin seeds in food and healthcare industries, the value sales for these two industries is expected to surge in the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution, Pumpkin Seeds can be segmented into direct channel and indirect channel. Indirect channel can be further sub segmented into Modern trade, convenience store, E-retailers and others (Club and specialty store). Pumpkin Seeds has its main distribution flow going through specialty stores which are easily accessible for target customers. Due to rising internet penetration in the recent past globally, distribution through E- Retailers is expected to surge the market. On the other hand, Club stores will witness moderate distribution for Pumpkin Seeds mainly in North American regions.

Pumpkin Seeds Market: Regional Outlook:

The global Pumpkin Seeds market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. According to FAOSTAT, Asia has the highest production of pumpkin which accounts to 16.4 Mn (MT). In the global market, China and European Union countries are the prime exporters of pumpkin seeds.

However the consumption rate is high in Latin America and North American region which could be attributed to the large scale application of pumpkin seeds in Mexican cuisine. Europe being a dominant player in the global cosmetic industry, can be tagged as the emerging market since pumpkin seeds are being used as the prime ingredients in most of the cosmetic products.

Pumpkin Seeds Market: Demand Driver:

Pumpkin seed oil has several critical health benefits and known to improve various physical conditions including prostate and bladder problems as well as depression. Owing to hectic work life adopted by the consumers, pumpkin seeds provides solution for the same. There has been a growing trend and demand for Mexican food such as Tacos, Tortillas, Salsa, Chilaquiles etc especially in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific region. And Pumpkin seeds is being used as the prime ingredient in the preparation of most of the Mexican food. This one factor helps and contribute in driving the demand for Pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin Seeds Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are Conagra Brands (David Seeds), The SPAR Group Limited, NOW Health Group, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Kean Ann Company and others.

