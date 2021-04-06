Pumped Hydro Storage Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Duke Energy Corp., EON SE, Enel SpA, Electricite de France SA (EDF), Iberdrola SA

The Pumped Hydro Storage market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Pumped Hydro StorageMarket with its specific geographical regions.

The global pumped hydro storage (PHS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% over the period of 2020-2025.

The PHS installation is increasing on account of the pressing need to augment the energy storage capacity across the world. As the intermittent renewable energy infrastructure is witnessing robust growth, the development of energy storage for electricity on a large scale is gaining importance. The PHS technology has very high capability to store energy, and it can provide flexible power to the grid. Hence, as is used for load-shifting and balancing inflexible sources of power generation, the pumped hydro storage market is expected to witness a significant demand in the coming years. However, PHS projects face a long gestation and payback period with high upfront capital costs, leading to restraining the growth of market.

Duke Energy Corp., EON SE, Enel SpA, Electricite de France SA (EDF), Iberdrola SA, Technology Providers, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Andritz AG, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Ansaldo Energia SpA

Closed-Loop to Dominate the Market

– The pumped hydro storage units, where both reservoirs are artificial and none of the reservoirs are associated with natural inflows, are referred to as a closed-loop system. The development of a closed-loop system requires identification of water source and additional water to replace the losses that occurred.

– In this type of pumped hydro storage system, there is minimal interaction with aquatic life. Thus, it minimizes or even avoids the permitting and environmental review process.

– China, with more than 40 under construction and planned closed-loop projects is expected to promulgate the market. India and Indonesia also have several closed-loop powered hydro storage projects, leading to Asia-Pacific region driving the closed-loop unit demand.

– In October 2018, a bill named America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018was passed in the United States, which includes provisions that significantly streamline the key aspects of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), licensing the process for closed-loop, pumped hydro storage facilities.

– With changes made in the regulations, the new, closed-loop pumped storage facilities may complete the licensing process by mid-2021, hence, driving the pumped hydro storage market.

The pumped hydro storage market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in the market include are General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Enel SpA,Duke Energy Corporation, and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA.

