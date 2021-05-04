Pulses Market Research Report 2021-2026, Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast

The global pulses market to reach a volume of 148.5 Million Tons by 2026. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Pulses are a group of legume grains that have high levels of dietary fibers, proteins, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and complex carbohydrates. Their high nutritional content aids in digestion, reduces blood glucose levels, minimizes inflammation, lowers blood cholesterol, and helps prevent chronic health issues, such as diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases.

Global Pulses Market Trends:

The pulses market is primarily driven by the rapid increase in the global population. Pulses are a staple food across different regions, depending on the dietary patterns, availability, and prevailing conditions. The rising health consciousness among consumers is further boosting the growth of the market, as pulses are considered a superfood and offer various health benefits. Additionally, factors like rising disposable incomes and significant demand for pulses from emerging economies is propelling the market growth. The increasing demand for processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products driven by lifestyle changes have also contributed to the growth of the market.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Pulses Market Segmentation:

Performance of Key Regions

India

Canada

Myanmar

China

Brazil

Others

Market by Type

Chick Peas

Kaspa Peas

Lentils

Pigeon Peas

Fava Beans

Black Gram

Mung Beans

Others

Market by End-Use

Home Use

Snack Food Industry

Flour Industry

Others

