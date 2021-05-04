Pulses Market Research Report 2021-2026, Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast

Pulses Market Research Report 2021-2026, Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoMay 4, 2021
0

The global pulses market to reach a volume of 148.5 Million Tons by 2026. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Pulses are a group of legume grains that have high levels of dietary fibers, proteins, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and complex carbohydrates. Their high nutritional content aids in digestion, reduces blood glucose levels, minimizes inflammation, lowers blood cholesterol, and helps prevent chronic health issues, such as diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-on-a-pulse-processing-plant

Global Pulses Market Trends:

The pulses market is primarily driven by the rapid increase in the global population. Pulses are a staple food across different regions, depending on the dietary patterns, availability, and prevailing conditions. The rising health consciousness among consumers is further boosting the growth of the market, as pulses are considered a superfood and offer various health benefits. Additionally, factors like rising disposable incomes and significant demand for pulses from emerging economies is propelling the market growth. The increasing demand for processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products driven by lifestyle changes have also contributed to the growth of the market.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-on-a-pulse-processing-plant/requestsample

Global Pulses Market Segmentation:

Performance of Key Regions

India
Canada
Myanmar
China
Brazil
Others

Market by Type

Chick Peas
Kaspa Peas
Lentils
Pigeon Peas
Fava Beans
Black Gram
Mung Beans
Others

Market by End-Use

Home Use
Snack Food Industry
Flour Industry
Others

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=654&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Also read: Chickpeas Market Booming Worldwide with leading Players Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), Cargill Foods India, AGT Food and Ingredients, Inc. (TSE:AGT), and BroadGrain Commodities, Inc.

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoMay 4, 2021
0
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.
Back to top button