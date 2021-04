Pulses Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2028

Pulses Market Outlook:

Pulses are an essential part of consumer diets across the world. Apart from being a highly rich source of protein, pulses have other nutritional benefits. For instance, they provide important vitamins, complex carbohydrates and minerals, such as iron, antioxidants & folate, owing to which there has been an increase in the demand for pulses in the global market.

Moreover, pulses do not have any cholesterol and virtually no fat, owing to which they have become the preferred choice of consumers seeking no-fat sources of protein, and this is boosting the demand for pulses.

A large number of consumers are facing problems due to the presence of a large amount of cholesterol in their daily diet, and this is forcing them to adopt cholesterol-free foods. This is another key factor that is boosting the demand for pulses.

Rapid increase in the population of vegans is also driving the demand for pulses as pulses are a vegetarian alternative to animal protein. Pulses are also ecologically sustainable agricultural solutions due to their tendency to reduce the emission of gases such as CO2. Their cultivation helps lower the level of greenhouse gases, owing to which the governments of various countries are encouraging farmers to grow pulses.

Increasing health consciousness among consumers as well as the growth of the vegan population is driving the pulses market:

The versatile nature and wide range of options for the consumptions of pulses are some of the major factors fuelling the demand for pulses in the market. In the global pulse market, the North America market is expected to capture a significant volume share owing to an increase in the demand for gluten-free ingredients and food in the region. Pulses are also used for making pulse flour, which is widely used in the processed food industry.

Rapid growth in the processed food industry in the recent years has also resulted in the significant growth of the global pulse market. The high protein content in pulses is also expected to help the pulses market penetrate easily into developing countries as the working class population is likely to adopt healthier food products faster than any other demography.

Pulses Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of types, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Chickpeas

Pigeon Pea

Cowpea

Urad Bean/Black Lentil

Red Kidney Bean

Green Gram

Red Lentil

Others

On the basis of end use, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Bakery Products

Pasta

Snack Foods

Soups

Cereal Bars

Tortillas

Meat

On the basis of distribution channel, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Global Pulses Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global pulses market are B&G Foods, Inc.; LA MILANAISE INC.; Adani Wilmar Limited; Cargill Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Archer Daniels Midland Company; NHC Foods Limited; Ingredion Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Globeways Canada, Inc.; BroadGrain Commodities Inc.; ILTA Grain Inc.; Prime Seeds International Inc. and The Scoular Company.

